Practicing at Lumen Field 'Surreal' for Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald
For the first time since being hired as the team’s head coach, Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks took to the turf at Lumen Field on Saturday for the annual Football Fest mock game.
While technically remaining the team’s 10th training camp practice, they simulated more game situations than they would in a standard session.
The coaching staff also communicated via headsets to begin working out the in-game kinks ahead of the team’s first preseason game on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 10.
“What an atmosphere, man. It’s really surreal being in the stadium and then we got the jets over. Again, it’s just tough to beat and the guy’s spirits were high,” Macdonald told reporters after the event. “Just having the fans out there was just really cool so shout out to the 12s. [It was] just an awesome time to get in the stadium. We won’t be back until Cleveland week [in preseason Week 3]. Just good to go through our operation.”
The game operation side was a major focus, Macdonald said. He wanted the players and coaches to get a feel for what it would be like on Sundays, which can’t be accomplished by only practicing at the VMAC. Seeing the players in a different atmosphere, with far more fans present, was also something Macdonald and the coaching staff were evaluating.
“We’re in the process right now of debriefing on what we thought we could improve on, what we did well. Things like that. I’d say mission accomplished,” Macdonald added.
The next test for coach communication will be in Los Angeles, Macdonald said, and they will continue to see what needs to be tweaked from there. With an entirely new staff and a batch of all first-time NFL coordinators, it’s natural for there to be hiccups in the process. Macdonald is also learning how to be a head coach on the sidelines for the first time.
All that matters is that those areas of communication be ironed out by the time the regular season rolls around on Sunday, Sept. 8. The team’s first home game will also be its first overall of the season in a bout against the Denver Broncos.
Macdonald is glad the newcomers, including himself, had a chance to get inside the stadium early in camp to get a feel for gameday.
“It kind of kicks it up a notch,” Macdonald said. “I wouldn’t say the lights are on, but they kind of are. So it amplifies the intensity for sure.”