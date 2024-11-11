Stunner: Seahawks Expected to Release LB Tyrel Dodson
Heading into the bye week losing five of their previous six games, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said "everything is on the table" when it comes to personnel and scheme changes aimed at getting the team back on track.
Apparently, Macdonald wasn't kidding, with a veteran starter put on the chopping block as a result.
According to ESPN reporter Brady Henderson, the Seahawks plan to release starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson before preparation begins for a Week 11 road game against the 49ers. In a corresponding move, cornerback Josh Jobe has been signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster after starting the previous three games and expiring his game day elevations, while the team also signed tight end N'Keal Harry to the practice squad.
The Seahawks have now officially announced all three moves, including Dodson's shocking release.
Signed as a free agent after five seasons with the Bills, Dodson has started all nine games for the Seahawks to this point, producing a team-high 71 tackles, two sacks, and two passes defensed. Pro Football Focus graded the sixth-year veteran somewhat favorably, ranking 21st out of 55 qualified linebackers thanks in part to a low missed tackle rate and a strong coverage score.
However, Seattle has struggled mightily defending the run most of the season and Macdonald hasn't been quiet calling out his linebackers for unacceptable second level play, which led to dealing Jerome Baker as part of the trade for Jones two weeks ago. After a two-game audition for Dodson at weakside linebacker next to Jones, Macdonald gave another quick hook in the middle, this time outright cutting ties with the veteran starter.
Details regarding the reason for Dodson's release remain unknown, but it's possible the Seahawks planned to bench him in favor of rookie Tyrice Dodson or second-year linebacker Drake Thomas after the bye week and the veteran didn't take the news well. It could also be a simple case of Macdonald sending a message to the rest of the team in regard to accountability if a player doesn't execute their assignments or play within the scheme up to standards.
With Dodson now hitting the waiver wire, Seattle will likely turn to Knight as his successor next to Jones. The fourth-round pick out of UTEP started two games in place of Baker earlier this year and has performed well when given opportunities to play, producing 23 tackles and a tackle for loss.
After exhausting his game day practice squad elevations in Week 9, the decision to sign Jobe to the active roster shouldn't come as a surprise for the Seahawks. The third-year corner has been a big surprise filling in for Tre Brown opposite of Riq Woolen, stepping into the starting lineup and recording an interception and three pass breakups while allowing no touchdowns in coverage.
Harry, a former first-round pick out of Arizona State by the Patriots, failed to live up to his draft billing as the next great receiver in New England. After three seasons with the team, he was traded to the Bears and spent last season with the Vikings, who converted him to tight end this spring before subsequently being released in August. For his career, he has 64 catches for 714 yards and five touchdowns.
Working out for the team last week, Harry will provide Seattle with another athletic pass-catching tight end option with veteran Noah Fant currently nursing a groin injury. The team has veterans Pharaoh Brown and Brady Russell as well as rookie AJ Barner on the 53-man roster along with Tyler Mabry being available on the practice squad.
