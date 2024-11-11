Seahawks Claim DL Brandon Pili, Move S K'Von Wallace to IR
The Seattle Seahawks aren't done tuning the roster following their Week 10 bye week. After a shocking set of moves Monday that included waiving starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson, the team claimed defensive lineman Brandon Pili off waivers and placed safety K'Von Wallace on injured reserve.
Pili, who went undrafted out of USC last season, was waived on Monday by the Miami Dolphins — where he's spent his entire career thus far — and was quickly picked up by the Seahawks. He's appeared in eight games this season but played just 29 total defensive snaps and logged two total tackles, per Pro Football Focus.
Wallace signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Seattle this offseason to add safety depth after the team released both veteran starters Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. He began the season as the Seahawks' third safety behind Rayshawn Jenkins and Julian Love.
Wallace was expected to fill a larger role with Jenkins landing on injured reserve (hand) on Oct. 16, but he injured his ankle in Seattle's Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and was sharing snaps with Coby Bryant. He will now have to miss at least the next four games, making him eligible to return in Week 15 versus the Green Bay Packers.
Jenkins is eligible to return versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 following Seattle's upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 17.
In the meantime, the Seahawks' safety corps is slim. Bryant will remain at least the temporary starter alongside Love, and second-year former undrafted rookie Ty Okada is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad on game days.
Seattle now has six players on injured reserve: outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, nose tackle Cameron Young, cornerback Artie Burns, right tackle Stone Forsythe, Jenkins and Wallace.
