Reviewing Projections: Did Riq Woolen Bounce Back in 2024?
Before the 2024 season, we published predictions about final statistics for a few of the Seattle Seahawks’ top players.
Now, with the season ended, it’s time to go back and ask: Did those players meet, exceed or fall short of expectations during the 2024–25 campaign? Third-year former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen is third on the list.
Woolen had an up-and-down campaign but was near expectations as a cover corner. It may not be considered a bounce-back season, but Woolen was a decent starter for Seattle in 2024.
Preseason Projections
- 58 tackles
- 2.5 tackles for loss
- 3 interceptions
- 1 sack
- 15 pass deflections
- 71 targets
- 41 receptions allowed
- 418 receiving yards allowed
- 4 touchdowns allowed
- 58% completion percentage allowed
- 10.2 yards per reception allowed
Woolen’s 2024 Season
*statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, Pro Football Focus
- 46 tackles
- 0 tackles for loss
- 3 interceptions
- 0 sacks
- 14 pass deflections
- 67 targets
- 37 receptions allowed
- 393 receiving yards allowed
- 6 touchdowns allowed
- 55.2% completion percentage allowed
- 10.6 yards per reception allowed
Based purely on statistics, Woolen’s season was better in some areas than projected. He allowed a team-high six touchdowns, but his 83.7 passer rating allowed ranked 40th in the league — good enough to finish the season as a mid-tier starter.
Woolen played in 14 games, the least of his three-year career. Still, among cornerbacks with at least 100 coverage snaps in the regular season, his 55.2 percent completion allowed ranked 20th among all cornerbacks. Coupled with his 14 pass deflections (12th in the NFL) and 13.9 snaps per reception allowed (23rd), it was a solid season for Woolen in coverage.
One gripe against the speedy, lanky corner was his avoidable penalties in coverage, but Woolen drew the least flags (7) of his career in 2024. He had nine last season.
There is still room to grow in run defense, and Woolen’s tackle total has steadily decreased over his career. His 9.3-yard average depth of tackle was the highest of any player who took snaps for the Seahawks this season.
That comes with the territory of playing corner, but Josh Jobe — Seattle’s other starting outside cornerback most of the season — posted an average depth of tackle nearly half Woolen’s (4.7).
Part of what makes Woolen so valuable is his ability to close on receivers with his speed, and his length allows him to break up passes many other players at the position don’t have the physical ability to complete.
Woolen made multiple plays during the season that displayed that physical value, but there were also times when he appeared to give up on plays or not close out on a ball carrier near the sidelines. His ceiling could be much higher with 100 percent effort on every down.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald held Woolen out for the first defensive drive of Seattle’s Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings for violating an unspecified team rule during the week leading up to the contest. It was another representation of Woolen’s volatile performance.
Woolen is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. The Seahawks will have to weigh his performance at the best of times against his shortcomings when deciding whether to award him a top-end contract, or whatever Woolen demands.
If he isn’t extended this season, Woolen would be a free agency commodity purely off his physical tools and ceiling as a cover corner. The team will likely wait to see if he makes a leap next season before making a move for a new contract.
