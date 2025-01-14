Seahawks 2024 Grade Card: How Did Devon Witherspoon, CB Group Perform?
The Seattle Seahawks ultimately missed the playoffs in year one under coach Mike Macdonald, but as far as silver linings go, the play of Devon Witherspoon and their cornerback group generally was positive, especially in the final seven games.
Where did 'Spoon and his cornerback counterparts excel in 2024? And what stands out as clear areas of improvement moving towards the future in the secondary?
Revisiting the 2024 campaign with statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, here's a look at what went right, what went wrong, and a final grade for Seahawks cornerbacks:
What Went Right
The lone member of the Seahawks to earn a spot on the Pro Bowl roster, Witherspoon may not have had the splashiest stat line without any interceptions and only producing one sack, but he remained a disruptive force from the slot and boundary. Along with finishing tied for sixth among cornerbacks with eight quarterback pressures and ranking in the top 10 in yards allowed per catch, he racked up a league-best 40 tackles as a run defender and finished third in run stop percentage (3.8 percent).
Rebounding to an extent from a somewhat disappointing sophomore season, at least in terms of coverage, Riq Woolen finished in the top 15 among NFL cornerbacks in interceptions (three), pass breakups (eight), and forced incompletion rate (16 percent). He also ranked a rock solid 11th in completion percentage against (55.2 percent) and finished in the top 20 for fewest receptions allowed (37) among qualified players at his position.
Coming out of nowhere off the practice squad after being claimed off waivers from the Eagles in September, Josh Jobe proved to be the missing piece in Seattle's secondary after jumping into the starting lineup in Week 7. In 10 starts, the third-year defender produced five pass breakups and an interception while allowing just one touchdown in coverage and finished in the top 25 among corners yielding an 82.8 passer rating and 100 yards after the catch.
Injuries prevented Artie Burns from playing in all but two games, but the steady veteran played well in those limited opportunities when called upon, generating two pass breakups in those contests while yielding a 66.7 passer rating in coverage.
What Went Wrong
Statistically, the Seahawks didn't generate the turnovers expected given the immense talent in their stable of cornerbacks. Witherspoon failed to produce a single interception and only a single forced fumble in his sophomore season, while Woolen and Jobe combined for four picks and no other cornerbacks on the roster got their hands on one the entire season.
Missed tackles remained a major problem for Seattle's cornerback unit as well, with Witherspoon and Woolen both ranking in the top 15 whiffing on at least 15 percent of their tackle attempts. Playing around the line of scrimmage more often due to his heavy workload from the slot, Witherspoon missed 18 tackles for the year, second behind only New Orleans' Alontae Taylor, including 11 of those coming after the catch.
As the season progressed, the Seahawks did a better job of limiting explosives for opposing offenses, but the cornerback group still struggled overall giving up too many big plays downfield. Per Pro Football Reference charting, opposing quarterbacks connected on 34 deep balls against the secondary as a whole, the 13th most in the NFL despite having the duo of Witherspoon and Woolen on the outside.
From a depth perspective, Tre Brown failed to live up to preseason expectations as Seattle's third corner to open the season, surrendering three touchdowns in coverage in six starts before being benched in favor of Jobe. Rookie Nehemiah Pritchett also endured his share of bumps in the road when thrust into action for a handful of games, giving up a touchdown and a 15.8 yards per reception while also missing a whopping 33 percent of his tackle attempts.
Final Grade: B
Though Macdonald expressed frustrations with the inconsistencies of producing turnovers during his first season at the helm, those numbers only tell part of the story in terms of the overall play from Seattle's cornerbacks this season.
Living up to his top-five draft pick pedigree despite low interception totals, Witherspoon continued to wreak havoc in ways few other players at his position can, nearly hitting triple digits in combined tackles with six tackles for loss while getting his hands on the ball for seven pass breakups. Even with him being benched for the start of a game in the second half, Woolen led the group with three picks and posted quality coverage numbers overall, making strides in a new defensive scheme.
Additionally, Macdonald and his staff showed off their coaching and player evaluation chops by making the decision to bench Brown in favor of Jobe, whose presence coincided with the Seahawks playing far better defense in the second half of the season. With him in the lineup from Week 7 to Week 17, they only gave up 19.3 points per game and they allowed the third-fewest pass plays of 16 or more yards (40), suggesting they had found another long-term starter.
With Jobe being a restricted free agent, Seattle should be able to affordably re-sign him to pair with Witherspoon and Woolen for next season, while Pritchett remains a player with upside that the coaching staff believes can be a contributor down the road. Adding depth to the group will be key, especially with Brown likely departing, and a decision will need to be made regarding a new contract for Woolen, but this position should continue to be an area of strength moving forward in Macdonald's defense.
