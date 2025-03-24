Seahawks add veteran former 49ers tight end
The Seattle Seahawks aren't done signing former division rivals. A week after signing decorated Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, Seattle is bringing in a previous San Francisco 49ers tight end.
Former fifth-round pick Eric Saubert signed with the Seahawks on Monday, the team announced, adding depth to Seattle's tight end room. Saubert, 30, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft but only spent two seasons with the team.
Since then, Saubert has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and 49ers during his eight-year career. Saubert has mostly been used as an extra blocker and special teamer throughout his career, appearing in 101 games (19 starts) and compiling 47 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns.
The 49ers, however, provided Saubert with his highest receiving volume since 2022 last season. Appearing in all 17 games (three starts), Saubert caught 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Still, he will likely be mostly an extra blocker for the Seahawks now that Pharaoh Brown departed to join the Miami Dolphins.
Saubert joins tight ends Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Brady Russell on the Seattle roster. Fant is the top option, inking a two-year, $21 million contract with the Seahawks ahead of the 2024 season. Barner had a strong rookie season after being a fourth-round selection out of Michigan last year. Russell was expected to see an expanded role last season but missed much of the season due to injuries.
Barner is the most intriguing of the group, as he was an excellent blocker and a surprise in the passing game. In 17 games (six starts), Barner totaled 30 catches (38 targets) for 245 yards and four touchdowns. Regardless of Fant's contract, it's fair to expect an increased role for Barner in 2025.
For Saubert, he is at the very least additional training camp competition and could play a similar role Brown did last season. That would involve little attention in the passing game, but a healthy amount of blocking snaps.
