NFL.com says Seahawks CB 'on the radar' for potential market-setting contract
It's no secret that New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is likely to reset the cornerback market when he receives an extension. But Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen, who was drafted the same year in 2022, could receive a huge payday before that.
Woolen is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season. Unlike the Jets with Gardner, the Seahawks don't have the option to pick up a fifth-year option on Woolen's rookie deal because he wasn't a first-round pick. Thus, if Seattle wants to extend Woolen before the season, it could be before Gardner receives his huge payday. New York has already picked up Gardner's option, locking him up through 2026.
That's why NFL.com senior researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects Woolen is one of the players at the position who is "on the radar" for a market-resetting deal.
"Woolen has yet to match his 2022 rookie performance, but the elite size-speed-length cornerback has all the tools one would want at the position," Holzman-Escareno wrote. "He's the only player in the NFL with 10-plus interceptions and 40-plus passes defensed since he came into the league in '22. At the end of the day, you can't teach size (6-4, 210 pounds) and speed (4.26-second 40-yard dash)."
Woolen is indeed a unique player at cornerback, but his play over the last few seasons has made it difficult to justify a top-end contract. Much of Woolen's reputation as one of the NFL's best back-end defenders came from his rookie season production (tied for NFL lead with six interceptions). Woolen has been good, but hasn't returned to the elite category.
Still, Seattle likely doesn't want to let Woolen test free agency. He's just 26 years old, and his build and speed are extremely desirable at the position. Woolen is still in his prime, and possibly hasn't reached his ceiling yet. His three interceptions and 14 pass deflections last season show he's still a valuable coverage corner.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Damien Lewis leaves Seahawks, instantly becomes one of NFL’s best guards
Klint Kubiak: Seahawks’ most critical offensive competition is wide open
Seahawks injuries: Abe Lucas offers positive but concerning knee update
Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald stopped latest OTAs practice