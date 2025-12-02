Seahawks' Riq Woolen has amusing response to post-INT blunder vs. Vikings

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen finally got his first interception of the 2025 season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Initially a great play, Woolen didn't finish it so well.

Woolen picked off Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer near the goal line in the fourth quarter — Seattle's fourth interception of the undrafted rookie in its 26-0 win — and began weaving through Minnesota players.

With a big lead, Woolen got a bit gutsy. Instead of getting down with almost nowhere to go, Woolen tried to truck through Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor and fumbled it back to Minnesota. The Vikings only lost a net of nine yards on the play.

Heads up play by Jalen Nailor to force and recover the fumble



After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was critical of the play while also complimenting it.

"Oh, I'm yelling to him 'ball security,' and I think anybody in the stadium is yelling it to him as the ball is just like out here," Macdonald said, extending his right arm. "Come on, man. It's such a great play. It was a phenomenal play, until he caught it. And then it wasn't a great play."

Woolen had his own self-reflection, taking to social media to explain why he didn't just get down on the play.

Most definitely gonna get down close games but we up a lot in tranna show my WR side lol — Tariq Woolen (@_Tariqwoolen) December 1, 2025

Even with the turnover back to the Vikings, they didn't score. Seattle sacked Brosmer twice and forced Minnesota into a turnover on downs. Ernest Jones IV (two), Coby Bryant and Woolen all had interceptions in the Seahawks' first shutout win since 2015.

Pending Monday Night Football, the Seahawks are seventh in the NFL in interceptions (11) and sixth in takeaways (18). Jones has a team-high five interceptions, which is tied for second in the NFL.

Woolen may have spoiled his first interception of the season, but he has five games left to get more. Considering Macdonald's teaching points, it's unlikely he will make the same mistake a second time.

