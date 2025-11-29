Bleacher Report highlights three of the biggest 2026 NFL draft needs for the Seahawks

There is still plenty of the 2025 NFL season left, but there are many reasons why it is okay for all 32 teams to start looking into the 2026 NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks are in a solid state to contend for an NFC West Divisional title and a Super Bowl. There are, however, some positions that the team should look into if the team wants to be capable of making multiple Super Bowl runs.

Bleacher Report released their latest scouting reports of all 32 teams and what their three biggest positional needs are. The Seahawks have many positions locked down, but three positions stick out the most considering team productivity.

Interior Offensive Line

Of all positions on either side of the Seahawks that need an upgrade, the right guard position is one that needs to be addressed. Right guard Anthony Bradford is easily the weakest among the starters.

Through 11 games played, Pro Football Focus has Bradford with an overall grade of 49.8, which is 68th out of the 81 eligible guards in the league. While he is just below average in run-blocking, Bradford is the third-worst pass-protecting guard at 28.1.

Most of the Seahawks’ successful run plays are off the tackles because the interior isn’t able to climb to the second level of the defense or stay on their blocks. Bradford is easily able to get blown back into quarterback Sam Darnold’s pocket.

The Seahawks could get a guard in the first round of the rich offensive line draft, which includes stellar linemen like Miami's Francis Mauigoa or Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane. There could also be the possibility of Utah Spencer Fano, who might be a shift inside in the NFL due to the lack of ideal arm length.

Cornerback

The cornerback position seems to be the go-to for Bleacher Report, and for obvious reasons. While the depth has been good for the Seahawks, having to adjust to injuries, there are some concerns about the future of the position. Four cornerbacks are set to hit free agency after this season, including Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, and Coby Bryant.

Brant is one of the starting safeties, and the Seahawks have great interest in keeping him. Woolen and Jobe, meanwhile, have been trading momentum and starting spots. Woolen will likely want more money, while Jobe likely wants to stay for longer.

With so much uncertainty, the Seahawks could go for a starting cornerback with the first two rounds. Bleacher Report's top cornerback fits for the Seahawks in the second round include Michigan's Jyaire Hill, Tennessee's Colton Hood, and San Diego State's Chris Johnson. They give a big praise towards Johnson as he could be a day-one starter for the Seahawks.

Edge Rusher

Much like the cornerback position, the Seahawks' edge rusher position could have one of its players departing via free agency. Outside linebacker Boye Mafe will be a free agent, and there is a strong possibility that he is playing in his final season in Seattle.

The Seahawks possess one of the most tenacious pass rushes in the league, but most of the pressure comes from the interior defensive line and DeMarcus Lawrence. Uchenna Nwuso has great moments at times, but he is focused on the weak side of the field.

The Seahawks could look to a protege of Lawrence and the future replacement for Nwosu, if he departs after the 2026 season. Prospects like Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas, Missouri's Zion Young, and Texas Tech's Romello Height could be an instant day two pick. If the Seahawks decide to go edge rusher for round one, then Clemson's T.J. Parker and Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei could be available.

