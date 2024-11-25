All Seahawks

Seahawks Defense Delivers Best Performance Yet vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks' defense shined against the Arizona Cardinals in their Week 12 home victory.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) and defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrate after a defensive play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) and defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrate after a defensive play against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

It may not have been pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks are happy following a 16-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 at Lumen Field.

The six points allowed by the Seahawks are the fewest since Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, who were without Tua Tagovailoa at the time. But this came against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been one of the better signal-callers in the NFL this season.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was happy with his defense's performance against Murray and the Cardinals offense.

"Kyler (Murray) is a pain in the neck to get ready for," Macdonald said. "He's a dynamite player. The things he's been able to do this year are a credit to him. We got a lot of respect for him ... Look, our guys, in order to do that you have to rush unselfishly. To be the type of unit up front and rush the way they did, I think that speaks a lot to who we have in that room, how they're doing it, and how we're playing our coverages. It is definitely a team effort."

The Seahawks have now strung together consecutive positive performances from the defense, and Macdonald hopes that momentum can carry as the team moves forward into December. Seattle is riding a two-game win streak for the first time since the team began the season 3-0.

"A credit goes to our coaches and our players and everyone in the building of just understanding what we're trying to build and just when it's not that way, then you just hammer away and just go to work and work on our processes and try to figure out schematically what we're good at, putting our guys in better situations ... Three games in a row now we played pretty decent on defense. There is an expectation and standard here throughout the course of our Seahawks history that we're trying to live up to and build on. So that's the idea."

The Seahawks still have a long ways to go, but this is exactly the kind of football teams want to be playing going into the home stretch of the season, so Seattle has to bottle this energy and apply it to the final six games of the year.

The Seahawks will head to the East Coast after their Thanksgiving celebration as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.

More Seahawks News

Rapid Reaction: Leonard Williams, Seahawks Feast on Cardinals in 16-6 Win

Halftime Observations: Seahawks Engaged in Defensive Slog, Lead Cardinals 7-3

Seahawks RG Anthony Bradford Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals

Game Recap: Seahawks Dominate Cardinals, Seize NFC West Lead

Rapid Reaction: Leonard Williams, Seahawks Feast on Cardinals in 16-6 Win

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News