Seahawks Defense Delivers Best Performance Yet vs. Cardinals
It may not have been pretty, but the Seattle Seahawks are happy following a 16-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12 at Lumen Field.
The six points allowed by the Seahawks are the fewest since Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, who were without Tua Tagovailoa at the time. But this came against Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has been one of the better signal-callers in the NFL this season.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was happy with his defense's performance against Murray and the Cardinals offense.
"Kyler (Murray) is a pain in the neck to get ready for," Macdonald said. "He's a dynamite player. The things he's been able to do this year are a credit to him. We got a lot of respect for him ... Look, our guys, in order to do that you have to rush unselfishly. To be the type of unit up front and rush the way they did, I think that speaks a lot to who we have in that room, how they're doing it, and how we're playing our coverages. It is definitely a team effort."
The Seahawks have now strung together consecutive positive performances from the defense, and Macdonald hopes that momentum can carry as the team moves forward into December. Seattle is riding a two-game win streak for the first time since the team began the season 3-0.
"A credit goes to our coaches and our players and everyone in the building of just understanding what we're trying to build and just when it's not that way, then you just hammer away and just go to work and work on our processes and try to figure out schematically what we're good at, putting our guys in better situations ... Three games in a row now we played pretty decent on defense. There is an expectation and standard here throughout the course of our Seahawks history that we're trying to live up to and build on. So that's the idea."
The Seahawks still have a long ways to go, but this is exactly the kind of football teams want to be playing going into the home stretch of the season, so Seattle has to bottle this energy and apply it to the final six games of the year.
The Seahawks will head to the East Coast after their Thanksgiving celebration as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m. PT.
