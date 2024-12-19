Seahawks' DK Metcalf Hopes For Better Fan Turnout in Home Finale
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf played in his 94th regular season game on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, but for him and many of his teammates, it marked an extremely disappointing first.
The result of the game was disappointing on its own, as Seattle fell 30-13 while the Geno Smith-less offense simply couldn't get going. However, perhaps the most disappointing part of the game was the invasion of Lumen Field by Green Bay fans. Large swaths of the stands were covered in green and yellow, and multiple "Go Pack Go" chants could be heard throughout the night.
The Seahawks play their final home game of the season Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and Metcalf hopes both the team and fanbase come out with more fire this time.
"I mean, it would mean a lot, especially with them behind us," Metcalf told reporters Wednesday. "We still need them to come out and be supportive. I know it was the first quarter, second or third play of the game, and it got crazy loud, and I looked around and there was a lot of Green Bay fans. So, they did a great job traveling, but you know, I wish the 12s didn't sell as many tickets as they did to make sure we kept the home-field advantage.
"Yeah, man, it would mean a lot to just take this last one at home and finish off the season strong so we can play again in front of them in the playoffs."
That comment about Seahawks fans selling their tickets is sure to ruffle some feathers, but it's hard to blame Metcalf for expressing those concerns. Opposing fans have had a strong presence at Lumen Field throughout the season, which almost never happened beforehand.
Whatever the cause, the Seahawks must find a way to restore their home-field advantage as soon as possible.
