Closing Thoughts on Seahawks' Week 15 Loss vs. Packers
The Seattle Seahawks have had slow starts multiple times this season, but they hadn't been dealt a scenario where the comeback must be made without starting quarterback Geno Smith — until Sunday.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Seahawks narrowed their deficit to 10 points in the fourth quarter of the primetime loss to the Green Bay Packers. But with Sam Howell in at quarterback and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb refusing the run the football, it was too tall a climb for Seattle.
The Seahawks fell to 8-6, snapping their four-game win streak, and fell out of first place in the NFC West (Los Angeles Rams have head to head tiebreaker).
Green Bay's first four drives all resulted in points. Then the Seahawks buckled down and stopped the Packers on seven of their nine possessions in the second half, opening the door for Seattle to get back in the game.
A forced fumble by Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV early in the fourth quarter led to running back Zach Charbonnet's 24-yard touchdown run to bring Green Bay's lead to 23-13. Charbonnet didn't carry the ball the rest of the game, and the Packers eventually scored again with 4:59 left to push the game out of reach.
It was no surprise, with how the offense played, Seattle finished with a season-low 208 total yards, including just 93 in the second half. That was the lowest total by the offense in a game since their 37-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 of last season.
The offense continues to take two steps forward and one step back. Following their dominant 30-18 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 that included a season-high 176 team rishing yards, it appeared the offense turned a corner.
Now, the Seahawks are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season after posting their best. Having Smith back at quarterback will be critical to the unit's success in Week 16 against a red-hot Minnesota Vikings team (11-2).
Head coach Mike Macdonald's second-half adjustments on defense have been fruitful this season. The offense hasn't followed a similar script, and a quarterback change will only amplify the unit's issues.
It was a disappointing finish to Seattle's second primetime game of the season, and was supposed to be a test to gauge whether the Seahawks belong in the postseason conversation. Even if they return to their previous effectiveness during the four-game win streak, a loss versus the Vikings would plummet their playoff chances.
Check out the video above to see closing thoughts on Seattle's Week 15 loss to the Packers from Seahawks on SI's Corbin K. Smith and Connor Benintendi.
