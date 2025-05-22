Seahawks rookie Elijah Arroyo complicates Noah Fant situation, analyst says
The Seattle Seahawks made a statement when they drafted former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo with the No. 50 overall pick: They need more receiving production from that position.
When the Seahawks acquired Noah Fant in the 2022 Russell Wilson trade, he was thought to be a legitimate upgrade receiving-wise. Seattle had Gerald Everett, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson as their top three tight ends before trading for Fant, none of whom have had multiple NFL seasons with more than 500 receiving yards.
But Fant has disappointed since joining the Seahawks despite posting 48 catches for 500 yards and a touchdown last season — all career-highs during his three seasons in Seattle. He is entering the final season of a two-year, $21 million deal he signed last March.
ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson believes there's a chance the team trades Fant later this summer once they know more about Arroyo's durability. Arroyo missed significant time in college due to knee injuries but has said he's now fully healthy and ready to go. Arroyo would've almost certainly been a first-round talent if his injury history weren't questionable.
"As for Fant's future, a logical plan would be for the Seahawks to revisit the situation later in the summer after gauging his trade market, the available options to bolster their other needs and Arroyo's readiness to step into a starting role," Henderson wrote.
Per Henderson, Fant's production doesn't rank well among right ends the last three seasons. He has 130 receptions (20th), 1,400 receiving yards (21st) and one touchdowns (T-38th). However, Fant's average-per-year value ($10.5 million) on his current contract ranks 11th among tight ends.
Behind Fant, the Seahawks have second-year former fourth-round pick AJ Barner, veteran blocking specialist Eric Saubert and Arroyo. Barner could potentially already be a top tight end option after posting 30 catches, 245 yards and four touchdowns in limited opportunities last season. Seattle also has two rookie undrafted free agents: Marshall Lang (Northwestern) and Nick Kallerup (Minnesota).
If Fant isn't traded before the season, it's hard to see a situation where he's brought back on any high-end deal beyond 2025. Fant has improved as a blocker, but still isn't great, and simply hasn't been worth the price the Seahawks are paying him.
