Seahawks' disappointing starter named potential cut candidate by analyst
When the Seattle Seahawks sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, they were able to get Noah Fant as part of their massive haul. The 20th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Fant had just recorded his second season with at least 670 yards receiving, making him a promising tight end for Seattle to lean on.
Unfortunately, he hasn't lived up to expectations with the Seahawks. In three seasons playing in the Pacific Northwest, Fant has 130 receptions for 1,400 yards with five touchdowns — four of which were recorded in 2022. While he's been far from a bust, it's safe to say Fant has been a disappointment.
That's why the Seahawks used a second-round pick on Elijah Arroyo this offseason. It's also why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox selected Fant as the best player on the team who could be released this year.
"Like the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks dipped into this year's talented rookie tight end pool. They snagged Miami's Elijah Arroyo in the second round, which could ultimately make former starter Noah Fant expendable," Knox wrote on Bleacher Report. "Fant has started 42 games across four seasons for the Seahawks but is now entering a contract year. Seattle used a 2024 fourth-round pick on tight end A.J. Barner and could save $8.9 million by releasing Fant."
Seattle could decide to keep Fant as insurance, especially with him headed for free agency in 2026. They don't need to open up the cap space right now, so unless they're 100 percent sure Arroyo is ready for a full-time role, Fant might be saved.
