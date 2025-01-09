Seahawks Executive Earns Request for Titans GM Position
Seattle Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry has been with the organization since 2008, but his time with the franchise may soon be coming to an end.
"The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry for their GM role, source says. Berry joined Seattle in 2008 and has been focused mostly on college scouting during his career there," CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones tweeted.
Berry started off with the Seahawks as an area scout for six years. In 2014, shortly after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, Berry became a national scout for the team. One year later, he became the director of college scouting.
Berry served in that role for eight years before earning his current role of senior director of player personnel.
Berry clearly values the Seahawks, so he wouldn't leave the job for just any role, but the Titans general manager role is certainly an intriguing one.
The Titans are in need of a new general manager after firing Ran Carthon following a 9-25 record in two seasons on the job.
The Titans did so poorly this season with a 3-14 mark that they have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1978 when they were the Houston Oilers taking legendary running back Earl Campbell with the top selection.
