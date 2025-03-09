Seahawks optimistic Geno Smith trade changes DK Metcalf situation, NFL insider says
Although Geno Smith has been shipped out of Seattle, it isn't certain the team will be doing the same with star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Smith hadn't requested to be traded like Metcalf — at least not publicly — but was still sent to the Las Vegas Raiders for a measly third-round pick.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Metcalf was looking for a "more stable quarterback situation" before the Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders. The team could meet with him to discuss their plans in hopes of still reaching an agreement on a new contract.
ESPN NFL Nation reporter Lindsey Thiry reported Seattle is feeling better about their chances to retain the 2019 second-round pick now that Smith is in Las Vegas.
"Along with the likely scenario the Seahawks will sign Sam Darnold at QB, there's some optimism this could alter the conversation with receiver DK Metcalf, who has requested a trade," Thiry wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Darnold isn't exactly an upgrade, and is far more unproven than Smith despite having a similar career resurgence that Smith had in 2022. It's hard to see Metcalf accepting that as an improvement despite Darnold's impressive numbers in 2024.
Seattle certainly has the available cap space to extend Metcalf now, boasting more than $62.5 million following the Smith trade. But Metcalf may not want to come back to the negotiation table at this point.
If he does, Seattle's offensive future would look far less bleak. The team could maintain the duo of Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who posted 100 catches, 1,130 yards and six touchdowns last season. Then, with a potentially improved offensive line through free agency and the draft, even serviceable quarterback play could help the Seahawks succeed next season.
The above scenario, at this point, feels like a bit of a pipe dream. But it is a possibility. A more likely scenario is Seattle cleaning house, being near the bottom of the league in 2025 and working towards a rebuild for 2026 and beyond.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks shift focus to top free agent QB after trading Geno Smith
Ranking free agent QB targets for the Seahawks, starting with Sam Darnold
Salary cap implications great for Seahawks on Geno Smith trade with Raiders
Seattle Seahawks predicted to make stunning QB pick in the 2025 NFL draft