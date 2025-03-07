Seattle Seahawks predicted to make stunning QB pick in 2025 NFL draft
We're only about halfway thorugh draft season and already bored stiff with seeing the same prospects getting mocked to the Seattle Seahawks over and over. Offensive linemen have naturally dominated the conversation surrounding Seattle's 18th overall pick in the first round. This latest seven-round mock draft scenario from Pro Football Network is no exception to that rule, as they have the Seahawks taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at that spot.
However, in a refreshing twist PFN has the Seahawks going in a completely different direction in the second round with the 50th overall selection in the draft. There they have Seattle taking Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.
Pro Football Network on Seahawks - Tyler Shough
"If Tyler Shough were 22 years old and didn’t have an extensive injury history, he’d be a top-five prospect. Mechanically clean and efficient, Shough has the arm strength to make every throw on the field. He’s mobile enough to be dangerous outside the pocket and has proven success across multiple programs and schemes. With the moxie to command the locker room and the grit to back it up, Shough could be a true value pick."
If this is the first time that you're hearing Shough's name this draft season you're not alone. That's probably because he is currently ranked as the 11th-best QB prospect in this class.
Shough (6-foot-5, 219 pounds) would probably be considered a shocking reach of a pick by most analysts, but it would make sense if the Seahawks see him as a developmental QB that they can sit behind Geno Smith for a couple seasons - assuming they can agree to a new deal with Smith.
Shough has had an odd college career, putting in three years at Oregon, three at Texas Tech and finally one with Louisville in 2024, where he enjoyed a breakout season. He posted 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 148.1 QB rating. Here are the highlights.
Tyler Shough 2024 Louisville highlights
The scouting report on Shough mentions his velocity as well as touch, plus athleticism and familiarity in pro-style schemes. He's not Lamar Jackson, but Shough has also made good use of his legs, totaling 733 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in college.
Shough would be an intriguing option to compete with Sam Howell for the QB2 role, but we'd prefer the Seahawks wait until Day 3 to target him.
