Seahawks shift focus to top free agent QB after Geno Smith trade
Just like that, the Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new starting quarterback.
On Friday night, the Seahawks reportedly traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, receiving a third-round pick in return. Smith now reunites with Pete Carroll in Sin City, but in the Emerald City, it's time to find a new signal-caller.
Many will ask, though, who will be the Seahawks' new starter? Will they look to find one in free agency or in the draft? Well, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport may have the answers.
According to Rapoport, the Seahawks are expected to have interest in Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, as well as other free agents. Darnold, 27, is the top quarterback on the market after a career year, and will have many teams vying for his services.
The Vikings signed Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to a one-year "prove-it" deal last offseason, expecting him to be a short-term bridge quarterback who could mentor a rookie. What they didn't expect was Darnold to play like one of the best quarterbacks in the league, as he completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection, finished third in Comeback Player of the Year voting and 10th in MVP voting.
Sure, the end of the season was ugly, as Darnold and the Vikings scored nine points each against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. That said, he absolutely made himself a lot of money this year.
Now that the Seahawks have a clear vacancy under center, Darnold makes a lot of sense as a short-term option. They could still very well draft a quarterback to be their future starter, but having Darnold's experience would be very valuable, especially if he plays like he did in Minnesota.
