Seahawks GM has unique opinion on 2025 QB draft class
As the lead-up to the 2025 NFL Draft has progressed, a common theme has emerged: This isn't the draft most quarterback-needy teams are getting excited about. Sure, there's some hype around Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, but opinions have varied on every passer after that.
But there are some other prospects who teams are clearly split on, like Ole Miss passer Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, among others. Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider appears to be one of the champions of this year's quarterback draft class.
"I'd be careful when you hear people say this isn't a great draft [for quarterbacks]," Schneider said on his weekly radio show with Seattle Sports 710AM, per the official team website. "I think it depends on the team, the player, the quarterback, how you're going to acquire him, where you're going to acquire him. Bringing him through the building is really about, we need more time, we need more answers, and we need more time with this player based on the questions that we need answered in terms of the vision we see for this player and the fit."
The Seahawks have five picks in the first three rounds. One of those could absolutely be spent on a quarterback despite the team already having four on the 90-man roster. The starting job likely isn't up for grabs after Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract, but it's very possible they decide to begin developing a rookie behind the scenes.
Among those four rostered quarterbacks is Sam Howell, who the Seahawks acquired last offseason in a trade with the Washington Commanders. The team appeared to like Howell's upside, but he struggled in limited action last season. He clearly wasn't up for the starting role as the Seahawks pursued Darnold instead.
Howell and Jaren Hall's jobs are further threatened by Seattle re-signing Drew Lock to a two-year, $5 million contract last week. Add a rookie to the mix and that's five quarterbacks most likely competing for three spots.
