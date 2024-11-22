Seahawks Injury Report: Abraham Lucas Sits Out Thursday
Dealing with soreness after playing in his first game in nearly a calendar year, the Seattle Seahawks held out right tackle Abraham Lucas at Thursday's practice as preparation continues for Sunday's Week 12 home tilt with the Arizona Cardinals.
Coming off the PUP list last week, Lucas started for Seattle in a 20-17 road win over San Francisco last weekend, playing 42 total offensive snaps with rookie Mike Jerrell rotating in for a few series to spell him. Per Pro Football Focus charting, the third-year tackle only gave up two pressures, though one of those did result in a sack on Geno Smith by star rusher Nick Bosa when running back Zach Charbonnet wasn't able to help pick up the defender in pass protection.
In his first game back from injury, Lucas also dished out a pair of pancakes in the run game, bringing the physicality and nastiness that the Seahawks have been missing in the trenches all season long, catching the attention of coach Mike Macdonald. and earning a stellar 79.0 grade from PFF.
"I think it just speaks to like the things we know about Abe that makes him a really great player," Macdonald said on Wednesday. "This guy's just a physically imposing presence to start. Not that the other guys don't, but Abe, his calling card is physicality. How hard he plays is an anchor point right now on the [offensive] line. It's just great to see him out there."
According to Macdonald, it remains to be seen whether or not Lucas will still need to be on a pitch count this weekend against the Cardinals, and he acknowledged the blocker was sore on Wednesday. The fact he needed a rest day on Thursday after being a full participant the day before suggests that the process may take a bit more time before he's ready to return to playing every down for the Seahawks and for the time being, Jerrell should be expected to continue seeing a handful of snaps in a rotational capacity.
Aside from Lucas not participating on Thursday, veteran defensive tackle Leonard Williams sat out for a second straight day with a foot injury. Last week, he missed a single practice with the same injury before practicing on Thursday and Friday, so his status remains up in the air heading towards the end of this week.
Still nursing a foot injury of his own, tight end Brady Russell didn't practice on Thursday, while receiver Laviska Shenault was sidelined for the second straight day dealing with an oblique injury suffered in Sunday's win over San Francisco. Per Macdonald, Shenault could have a shot to practice on Friday, though that isn't a certainty.
"We're taking it day-to-day right now, but I think we should have him practicing in the next couple of days," Macdonald said.
In the good news department, after missing the past two games with a groin injury, veteran pass catching tight end Noah Fant bumped up to limited on Thursday, hinting that he may have a shot to return this weekend against Arizona. Rookie cornerback Dee Williams, who exited on a cart on Sunday with an ankle sprain, also practiced in limited fashion one day after Macdonald indicated he dodged a bullet by avoiding serious injury.
One day after being designated to return from injured reserve, safety Rayshawn Jenkins fully participated for a second straight practice, increasing the odds he could be activated before Sunday's game. Seattle currently has an open spot on the 53-man roster after waiving tight end Tyler Mabry on Monday.
