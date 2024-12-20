Seahawks Injury Report: Ken Walker Makes Anticipated Return to Practice
One day after coach Mike Macdonald expressed optimism Ken Walker III would be back at practice in some capacity this week, the star running back was a full participant for the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, a positive sign for him being available to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Suffering a calf injury during a Week 13 win against the Jets in New Jersey, Walker missed the past two games with Zach Charbonnet replacing him in the starting lineup. The third-year back has been banged up for a good chunk of this season, missing two games early in the season with an oblique injury, and the Seahawks will be hoping a cautious approach holding him out a second game will help him be able to finish the year without any more issues.
In 10 games, Walker has been hampered by poor blocking in front of him, rushing for 542 yards and 3.7 yards per attempt with eight total touchdowns. However, he's done well creating yardage of his own, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 58 forced missed tackles and has averaged north of three yards per carry after contact, making his numbers look much more impressive under tough circumstances.
Along with Walker returning to practice, Charbonnet participated in limited fashion after sitting out Wednesday's practice with an oblique injury, taking a positive step towards being available for Seattle against Minnesota this weekend. As expected, center Olu Oluwatimi returned to practice after injuring his knee in Sunday's loss Green Bay, while receiver DK Metcalf also jumped up to full participation after sitting out Wednesday.
As far as negative injury news, second-year tight end Brady Russell continues to miss time with a lingering foot injury. He has missed four of the past six games, and if the Seahawks need a roster spot for safety K'Von Wallace or another player this week, it's possible he could be a candidate to land on injured reserve as the corresponding move.
Here's a look at Seattle's Thursday injury report in full:
