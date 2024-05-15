Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Weighs In On NFL-NBA Debate
The NFL and NBA crossing paths is nothing too unusal, but lately, fans of the two leagues have seemingly been at each other's throats.
The fire storm began when former NBA guard Austin Rivers claimed that NBA players could play in the NFL, but NFL players couldn't make it in the NBA. His comments drew backlash from several former NFL players, with J.J. Watt being perhaps the most notable example.
Now, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is the latest to chime in on the debate.
"I think there are definitely a few athletes in the NBA that can play in the league or try to play in the league. But I think it’s the other way around. I feel like you can take NFL players and put them on the court," Walker told Fox News Digital.
Walker even pointed to one of his Seahawks teammates, receiver D.K. Metcalf, as one NFL player could dominate in the NBA. Not only is Metcalf freakishly athletic for someone who stands at 6-4 and weighs 235 pounds, but he had 20 points and 10 rebounds in NBA's 2023 All-Star Celebrity Game to take home MVP honors.
"Definitely him because people saw he won the MVP [of the game]," Walker said.
This debate has existed for decades as both leagues claim to have the superior athletes, and it's unlikely to end any time soon, especially with Rivers reigniting it.
Last season, Walker ran for 905 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, a step down from his rookie campaign even if it was still a solid year overall. The Michigan State product will hope to elevate his game in 2024, while hopefully helping the Seahawks make it back to the playoffs.