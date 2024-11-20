All Seahawks

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV Shining on Defense

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV has been one of the best players for the Seattle Seahawks since his arrival.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Oct 27, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) rushes for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are happy with the progress that the defense has made since trading for Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV ahead of this season's trade deadline.

The Seahawks sent former starter Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to acquire Jones, and he has been worth the price of admission.

Since joining the Seahawks, Jones has had 37 tackles over the last three games, which leads the team during that period. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is happy with what he's seen from Jones.

"I'll just speak to what makes him a really good player," Macdonald said. "This guy, the game is slow for him. So, there's a poise there. There's a confidence in how to play blocks, how to pace the ball. He's seen all these things before. The things that are [important] to take the next step for him is just to understand, like how our guys play the blocks in front of them and where the ball's going to kind of end up based off of what structures that we're in and the schemes we're seeing. That will come with reps, so he'll pick that up easy."

The Seahawks know that Jones will only get better over time, and that could lead to a contract extension coming into the offseason before he is able to test the open market as a free agent.

"John [Schneider] and I are, we're talking every day about our team and the direction we want to go short and long term," Macdonald said. "I can tell you that we're really excited about Ernest [Jones IV], and I hope there's an opportunity for him to be here for an extended period of time. But when that pops up, and that opportunity — if and when, not sure right now — but he's definitely one of our type of guys. We're excited to have him. Hopefully, he's here for a while."

There is still seven games left in the season for the Seahawks, but if Jones continues to play at the level he has proven capable of, he may find himself calling Seattle home for the long run.

Jones and the Seahawks are back in action this week as the first-place Arizona Cardinals come into town. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT from Lumen Field.

