Seahawks Midseason Superlatives: Who is MVP?
With nine games complete this season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at 4-5 overall. The team began 3-0, but has since began a slide that included losing five of their last six games.
There's been highlights, lowlights and everything in between. Some players have stood out, while others have struggled. It's time for midseason superlatives.
Team MVP - Charles Cross
This certainly seems bizarre, given how much the offensive line in Seattle is under fire. Make no mistake, Charles Cross is having the best season of his career. Per Pro Football Focus, he is currently the fourth-best graded left tackle in the NFL. He has only been charged with one sack allowed (for reference, he had already allowed three at this time last season). Imagine how much worse the offense would be if Cross was not playing at a possible Pro Bowl level at left tackle. As far as which Seahawks player is playing at the highest level against their peers in the same position, it's Cross by a mile.
Most Improved - Derick Hall
Who had Hall leading the team in sacks through nine games on their bingo card? Put your hands down, liars. Hall currently sits at 5.0 sacks and could have had more. He went from barely playing 300 snaps all season on defense without a sack in his rookie season to being one of Seattle's more reliable pass rushers off the edge. His growth has been one of Seattle's best stories so far this NFL season.
Best Rookie - Byron Murphy II
To put it bluntly, Murphy almost wins this by default. Christian Haynes somehow is still the backup guard to a struggling Anthony Bradford. Tyrice Knight is in-and-out of the lineup at linebacker. Tight end AJ Barner might be his only competition, having caught a touchdown. However, it's clearly Murphy. His presence was sorely missed when he missed three games, all Seahawks losses. He has 10 QB pressures and the third-best pass rushing grade on the team. Still, there's a lot left to be desired about this draft class.
Best Moment - Derick Hall fumble return touchdown vs. Falcons
Speaking of Hall's breakout season, the headliner for it is his scoop-and-score against the Falcons. Mafe forced a strip sack on Kirk Cousins and Hall picked the ball up and showed great athleticism getting into the endzone. This essentially sealed the win for the Seahawks and got the entire league's attention.
Best Win - at Atlanta Falcons
The Seahawks were reeling from three straight losses. Then they were tasked with traveling multiple time zones to Atlanta to face the high-flying Falcons on the road. Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense came into that game on fire. Three Falcons turnovers later, the Seahawks not only stunned Atlanta but won in convincing fashion, 34-14. This is the most complete win of the season, with the offense and defense both showing up and making key plays.
Worst Loss - vs. New York Giants
Yes, the Seahawks really lost to Daniel Jones and the hapless New York Giants, at home. That wasn't a fictional nightmare you had. New York outgained and out-rushed Seattle. The Giants are now 2-7 and this loss looks worse and worse by the week. New York hasn't won since.
Most Disappointing Player - Connor Williams
Frankly, part of the offensive line issues stem from Seattle's big free agency signing in center Connor Williams. He came in with high expectations after a strong few seasons in Miami that had him as a borderline Pro Bowl center. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury and it's fair to wonder if there are some lingering effects. Among the 38 centers with at least 20 percent of the team's snaps, Williams ranks 19th in PFF grade and 22nd in pressures allowed. Seattle expected much better when they signed him to a $4 million deal. Plus, he has had a few suspect snaps to Geno Smith.
Biggest Question Mark - Can the Seahawks fix the offensive line in time?
It feels like this bye week came at a crossroads for the Seahawks this season. Seattle has real issues along their offensive line. Those issues might prevent Seattle from getting far the rest of this season and may sink it altogether. It's fair to wonder if the problems along the offensive line are fixable at all. Bradford leads all interior linemen in the NFL in penalties and is one of the lowest-graded guards in football.
The Seahawks do not have a viable run game to take pressure off of Geno Smith. Pro Football Network just released power rankings for each team's offensive line, and Seattle's checked in at 29th. If they either can't fix problems protecting Smith and creating run lanes or scheme around them, this season could turn ugly fast.
