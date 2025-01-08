All Seahawks

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Explains Firing OC Ryan Grubb

Mike Macdonald made the tough decision to fire Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb watches pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks offense will look different next season after moving on from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one year with the team.

Despite winning 10 games with a putrid offensive line, the Seahawks felt it was time to go in a different direction, putting the team on a search for its third offensive coordinator in three years.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained the decision to part ways with Grubb.

"It's not like we [Macdonald and Grubb] weren't together on this thing, the whole ride of the way," Macdonald said. "We just decided it was the right decision to make and there's some specifics that I will leave that to Ryan [Grubb] and I's conversations today and throughout the season, but we want to mirror our football team. All the things we've been talking about, we felt it isn't that we weren't doing these things on offense throughout the year. We've done a lot of great things, but we want our offense to be a physical unit and dictate terms of the defense, play complementary football and get the ball to our playmakers frequently and in space, and let our quarterback play fast. So we were doing a lot of those things offensively just decided to go in a different direction.”

The Seahawks were 14th in the NFL in passing yards but were one of just five teams that failed to run for over 100 yards per game.

Grubb certainly did a decent job getting the team to where it got with 10 wins, but the Seahawks brass felt that there was still more to be desired.

"We can get into all the specifics and all the numbers and the ratios and whether or not we ran it back again this year or not," Macdonald said. "There are definitely things that we want to improve on in all three phases. Be happy to answer those questions offensively on specifics, but it really just was an alignment thing and a vision thing and that's why we made the decision. ... It just didn't manifest itself the way that we expected and I think we kind of grew the way the offense, the direction that was going, it just wasn't the way that I wanted it to go."

Now, the Seahawks' top priority for the offseason is finding an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of the offense. With quarterback Geno Smith not getting any younger at 34 years old, the Seahawks don't have much time before they have to consider finding a different option under center.

The Seahawks' offensive coordinator search is set to begin in due time. Here's a look at some potential options for the team to explore.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

