Seahawks' Mike Macdonald Explains Firing OC Ryan Grubb
The Seattle Seahawks offense will look different next season after moving on from offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one year with the team.
Despite winning 10 games with a putrid offensive line, the Seahawks felt it was time to go in a different direction, putting the team on a search for its third offensive coordinator in three years.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained the decision to part ways with Grubb.
"It's not like we [Macdonald and Grubb] weren't together on this thing, the whole ride of the way," Macdonald said. "We just decided it was the right decision to make and there's some specifics that I will leave that to Ryan [Grubb] and I's conversations today and throughout the season, but we want to mirror our football team. All the things we've been talking about, we felt it isn't that we weren't doing these things on offense throughout the year. We've done a lot of great things, but we want our offense to be a physical unit and dictate terms of the defense, play complementary football and get the ball to our playmakers frequently and in space, and let our quarterback play fast. So we were doing a lot of those things offensively just decided to go in a different direction.”
The Seahawks were 14th in the NFL in passing yards but were one of just five teams that failed to run for over 100 yards per game.
Grubb certainly did a decent job getting the team to where it got with 10 wins, but the Seahawks brass felt that there was still more to be desired.
"We can get into all the specifics and all the numbers and the ratios and whether or not we ran it back again this year or not," Macdonald said. "There are definitely things that we want to improve on in all three phases. Be happy to answer those questions offensively on specifics, but it really just was an alignment thing and a vision thing and that's why we made the decision. ... It just didn't manifest itself the way that we expected and I think we kind of grew the way the offense, the direction that was going, it just wasn't the way that I wanted it to go."
Now, the Seahawks' top priority for the offseason is finding an offensive coordinator who can get the most out of the offense. With quarterback Geno Smith not getting any younger at 34 years old, the Seahawks don't have much time before they have to consider finding a different option under center.
The Seahawks' offensive coordinator search is set to begin in due time. Here's a look at some potential options for the team to explore.
