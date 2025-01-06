Seahawks Fire OC Ryan Grubb After One Season
The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season with the team, according to multiple reports.
Grubb, 48, made his jump to the NFL this season after nearly 20 years at the collegiate level, the last two of which came with the Washington Huskies. He enjoyed success with the Huskies, even leading them to the National Championship Game last season, but results were mixed in his first NFL state to say the least.
On one hand, Grubb's Seahawks finished the season ranked eighth in passing offense, and the emergence of second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was very encouraging. On the other hand, they finished 28th in rushing offense as the ground game never truly got going despite the best efforts of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle also finished 14th in total offense and 18th in scoring, which can be seen as disappointing with all the talent on that side of the ball.
The biggest problem for the Seahawks' offense was their poor offensive line, which contributed to their struggles in the run game and Geno Smith taking plenty of hits in the passing game. It's debatable how much blame Grubb deserves for those issues, but at the very least, it's easy to say he should've done a better job of scheming around that weakness.
Seattle will now look for its third offensive coordinator in three years as it fired Shane Waldron last offseason, along with most of the coaching staff. There is a good deal of talent to work with, as previously mentioned, so it could be an attractive opening around the league.
