Blockbuster trade proposal lands Seahawks Super Bowl-champion tight end
The Seattle Seahawks have already made a few huge free agency signings, bringing in quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
So, what about a huge trade next?
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz previously reported that the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles could put tight end Dallas Goedert on the trade block this offseason as they look to manage a tight salary cap situation. More recently, NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie put together five trade proposals for the star tight end, and one of them has the Seahawks acquiring him for fifth- and seventh-round picks this year.
"Seattle is in the midst of an overhaul of their own, tearing down its offense and shipping in some new pieces," Woodie wrote. "Out are QB Geno Smith and fan-favorite WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett; in is QB Sam Darnold to helm the offensive attack and Kupp to bolster the receiver room. Major roster holes still exist at receiver and interior offensive line, but tight end could use some love too.
"Noah Fant is a good player, and the Seahawks used a fourth-rounder on AJ Barner just last year. But honestly, who knows what Seattle will do anymore? They certainly haven't gotten a ton out of the position in recent years - as much as Fant offers, he's never been a high-volume receiving threat. Goedert could add more dynamism to the offense, which would help Darnold out a lot."
Goedert, 30, only played 10 games last season due to injury, in which he had 42 receptions for 496 yards and two touchdowns. He had a strong playoff run as well, catching 17 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in four games.
The Seahawks could be in the market for an upgrade over Fant, who's a solid but not amazing player. If they do go after Goedert, though, they'd need to be aware of the financial implications.
Goedert has one year remaining on his deal with a cap hit of roughly $11.8 million, but he also has several void years afterward. The Seahawks have plenty of cap space to work with, so they could feasibly take that cap hit on.
The Eagles would also take on roughly $9.6 million in dead money if they were to trade him, though they could spread that dead money out if they were to trade him after June 1. That could deter them from dealing him at all.
It's still very possible, if not plausible, that the Seahawks opt to roll with their tight end room of Fant and Barner. If not, they could add to the group at the upcoming NFL Draft.
However, Goedert would definitely be an upgrade at the position if they decide to go down that route.
