Seahawks predicted to make massive draft-day trade with Commanders
The last time the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big draft-day trade with Washington, they gave up three Day 3 selections in order to get the number 95 overall pick. They used it on an undersized wide receiver out of Kansas State named Tyler Lockett.
The move worked out pretty well for them. as Lockett entered the NFL as an All-Pro kick returner and developed into one of the most-underrated receivers in the entire sport. Lockett is now out of the picture and the Seahawks have other more-pressing needs. Another major trade with the Commanders might put them in position to address their greatest weakness.
According to a new seven-round mock draft projection from Mike Dugar at The Athletic, Seattle could trade up with Washington to move back into the bottom of the first round. Dugar has the Seahawks giving up pick Nos. 50, 82 and 234 for the Commanders' 29th overall selection. The Seahawks then use that 29th overall pick on NDSU lineman Grey Zabel.
"In this scenario, the Seahawks use the better of their second- and third-round picks to get back into the first round and address their need for an interior offensive lineman... A college left tackle, Zabel (6-6, 312) projects as an interior player at the next level. He can play either guard or center, and the Seahawks have needs at both spots (he should start out at guard)."
That's a lot of draft capital for one guy who doesn't play quarterback, but Zabel may actually be worth it. He is ranked fifth among all offensive line prospects in this draft class and is expected to make an impact right away as a Week 1 starter, wherever he winds up going.
In the Seahawks' case that could be several different positions, given their large number of holes up front. Left guard is the biggest one with 2024 starter Laken Tomlinson now out of the picture. Zabel could also wind up at right guard, where there are several options but none proven. Center is also a possibility if Mike Macdonald doesn't feel confident enough to continue starting Olu Oluwatimi.
