Richard Sherman disagrees with banning controversial Eagles play
This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles seem to be the embodiment of the phrase "heavy is the head that wins the crown."
After winning Super Bowl LIX last month, the Eagles lost several free agents who were crucial to their championship run. That's not all, though, as there's now a push to ban one of their greatest weapons.
Anyone who's watched football over the past few years knows about the "Tush Push," also known as "The Brotherly Shove" and probably several other names. It's essentially a quarterback sneak, but with two players lined up behind the quarterback to help push him forward, hence the name. The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts have used it to great success for years now, and while some other teams have adopted it, they are still by far the most prolific one.
Recently, the Green Bay Packers introduced a proposal to ban the "Tush Push." That proposal is reportedly "gaining momentum" around the league, just in time for the NFL owners meeting next week.
There are still some around the league who want to keep the play around, including Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman. On Friday, Sherman, who is now an analyst for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, posted his support for the "Tush Push" on social media.
"Banning the 'Tush Push?' Not sure I agree with that," Sherman wrote.
On the other hand, Sherman voiced his support for a rule change that would allow officials to "pick up the flag on bad calls." The actual language of the rule change proposal is to "expand Instant Replay’s ability to advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present."
These two proposals, along with several others, will be voted on at the NFL owners meetings next week in South Florida. All proposals require 24 of 32 teams to approve it in order to pass.
