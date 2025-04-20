Seahawks named a fit for potential Jadeveon Clowney trade with Panthers
Jadeveon Clowney was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft following a sensational career with South Carolina. He spent five years with the Houston Texans, but never lived up to his potential. Clowney was far from a bust, but he wasn't the game-changer they hoped he would be. That's why they moved on in 2019, sending him to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo, and a third-round pick in 2020.
He spent one season in Seattle, recording 31 tackles, three sacks, and an interception. He's since been a journeyman, spending time in Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, and most recently, the Carolina Panthers. He's entering his second season with Carolina, but Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie believes Clowney should be on the trading block.
One potential landing spot, according to Xie, is Seattle. Not only would his return fill a need, but it would reunite him with Mike Macdonald, who coached Clowney in Baltimore.
"Returning him to the Ravens would make a lot of sense, given how well he fit during his lone season there two years ago. His defensive coordinator in Baltimore was Mike Macdonald, who is now the Seahawks head coach. Clowney also played for Seattle in 2019, though that was under a very different staff." - Xie, Pro Football Network
Clowney would be helpful in Seattle, but it doesn't make a lot of sense for Carolina. They're not deep with talent on the edge, but that could change with pick No. 8 in the NFL draft. If they land someone capable of taking his spot with that selection, it wouldn't hurt for Seattle to give them a call.
