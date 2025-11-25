NFL insider reveals 'one problem' with Seahawks offense

The Seattle Seahawks have a big problem on offense. That problem is for opposing defenses, though. There's no one in the NFL who can cover Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The whole world knows he's the go-to guy, and he's still on pace to break 2,000 yards, and it's only Week 12.

But that creates another unfortunate problem for the Seahawks on offense, and it's a problem that, in the eyes of one NFL insider, reared its ugly head on Sunday in an underwhelming victory over the lowly Tennessee Titans.

Sam Darnold's reliance on JSN could be problem for Seattle's offense

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) throws the stiff arm to Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection is something special. Unfortunately, it's about all the Seahawks have on offense. Darnold's chemistry with most other pass-catchers isn't there. It hasn't mattered, but it will.

"With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the Seahawks should be thankful that they have Jaxon Smith-Njigba, because no one can stop him," CBS Sports' John Breech said. "JSN came in this game as the NFL's leading receiver and he's going to be keeping that title after going off for 167 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. If the Seahawks have one problem, it's that Sam Darnold went 8 of 16 for just 77 yards when he wasn't throwing to JSN."

The Seahawks have pass-catchers. Cooper Kupp is still a quality receiver, though he's been banged up. Tory Horton had a nice start to the season, showing he can play in the NFL. Rashid Shaheed was one of the biggest deadline acquisitions.

When better defenses play the Seahawks, they'll be able to take away Smith-Njigba more often (though not a lot, because JSN is borderline unguardable now) and force Darnold to look elsewhere, which is not ideal for the Seahawks.

Sure, doubling Smith-Njigba will leave someone else open, but if Darnold can't prove that he can beat defenses with Shaheed, Kupp, and Horton, then they won't stop doing it. In the playoffs and down the stretch in crucial contests (like Rams and 49ers rematches), the offense will have to be much less one-dimensional in the passing game if they're to win.

