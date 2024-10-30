Seahawks Optimistic Star WR DK Metcalf Will Return vs. Rams
RENTON, Wash. - Though DK Metcalf won't be practicing on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald remains confident the star receiver will be able to return from a knee injury for Sunday's critical home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice, Macdonald indicated Metcalf had a good chance to be able to practice at least in limited fashion on Thursday. As long as he returns to practice without any setbacks this week, the Seahawks are optimistic he will be back in action to catch passes from Geno Smith this weekend in a must-win NFC West battle.
"Guy is doing a great job, confident," Macdonald said of Metcalf. "Still not going to practice today, but optimistic for tomorrow, so we'll kind of play it day by day."
Absorbing a big hit along the sideline while trying to make a catch in the fourth quarter against the Falcons two weeks ago, Metcalf suffered a Grade 1 knee sprain. After not practicing at all last week, he received a doubtful designation and ultimately wasn't able to suit up against the Bills, missing the second game of his NFL career due to injury.
Badly missing their big play threat on the outside, the Seahawks stumbled on offense against the Bills minus Metcalf, scoring just 10 points in a blowout loss at Lumen Field. Smith targeted running backs and tight ends on 15 of his 27 pass attempts, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba being the only receiver who finished with more than one catch, posting team-highs with six receptions for 69 yards.
Seeing extended snaps filling in for Metcalf, reserve wideouts Jake Bobo and Laviska Shenault combined for two receptions for 25 yards and only were targeted twice, failing to make much of an impact for an offense that didn't even hit 100 yards in the first half.
Even after missing Sunday's game, Metcalf still ranks 15th among NFL receivers in receptions (35) and eighth in receiving yards (568), while his 16.2 yards per reception average sits fourth among qualified wideouts. While he has struggled reeling in contested catches at times this year and has dropped three passes, he has been more of a threat creating with the ball in his hands than previous seasons with 195 yards after the catch, which ranks eighth in the league.
Away from Metcalf, Macdonald said the Seahawks will be cautious with outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones this week after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday's loss. But he feels good about the veteran defender being ready to play by the weekend.
"We're gonna take care of him throughout the week to make sure he's ready to go on Sunday, but we're optimistic he'll be ready to go," Macdonald said.
As for right tackle George Fant, per Macdonald, Seattle will ramp up his activity and continue to evaluate him at practice this week to see whether or not he will be ready to activate for Sunday. The veteran blocker returned to practice last week after an extended stay on injured reserve with a knee issue, but he wasn't deemed ready to play and the team didn't activate him to the 53-man roster.
In the event Fant isn't ready this week either, Macdonald told reporters on Monday that rookie Mike Jerrell would be in line for his third straight start. While he certainly has endured rookie struggles, the sixth-round pick out of Findlay University has performed admirably in his first NFL regular season action, allowing eight pressures and two sacks in a pair of starts against the Falcons and Bills.
