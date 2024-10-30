NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Slide After Bills Loss
The Seattle Seahawks are back to .500 after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 at Lumen Field.
The Seahawks were able to sneak into the top 10 after their big win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, but the loss to the Bills has them back at No. 19 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's power rankings. The nine-step drop is the largest in the league for the week.
"The Seahawks remind me of the reverse-49ers in that, if the game is drifting away from an opportunity for their defense to be a showpiece, their plan is fatally flawed. Like the 49ers when they have to simply throw prayer darts, Seattle cannot run the finer points of its designer defense whilst getting gashed minus a run game. The inconsistencies in that phase have to be maddening for Mike Macdonald," Orr writes.
The Seahawks rank last among NFC West teams in Orr's power rankings for the week. The San Francisco 49ers are at No. 9 after beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams zoomed up seven spots to No. 15 after upsetting the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, while the Arizona Cardinals stayed at No. 17 despite beating the Miami Dolphins on a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Seahawks will look to move up the ladder in Week 9 when they take on the Rams at home.
