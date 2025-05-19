Ex-Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's return to Lumen Field is set
After 14 seasons leading the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll will begin his head coaching tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders when the team plays its first preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 7. That debut will also see him return to Lumen Field to coach against his former team in quite literally the first possible chance for him to do so.
The Raiders will visit the Seahawks in the first week of the preseason for a 7 p.m. Thursday night game. That's the nightcap to the opening night of the NFL preseason, aside from the Hall of Fame game the week before.
It's one of those "coincidences" that you can almost be certain put a massive smirk on the faces of the NFL schedule makers. Carroll, in his first game with the Raiders, will also have to deal with the emotions of returning to Seattle. However, it does make for by far the most interesting storyline of the preseason.
Here are the full dates and times for Seattle's trio of preseason contests.
- Week 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Green Bay Packers
The Seahawks' schedule reversed from last season, where they had to play their first two games of the schedule on the road and were only home for the Week 3 bout with the Cleveland Browns. They will now get to remain home for the first two weeks of the schedule before wrapping up in Green Bay.
That stability of being at home might've been helpful for now-second-year head coach Mike Macdonald, who was making his head coaching debut last preseason. Instead, he now gets that stability in Year 2 while he continues to transform the Seahawks' roster.
For Carroll, he may have wanted more time to get situated with the Raiders. Instead, he's headed right back to
