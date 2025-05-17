NFL schedule release rankings puts Seahawks' video second only to Chargers
Everything needs to be a thing for the NFL. That rule now includes the release of the regular season schedule, which has become a three-day extravaganza of rumors, teasers and content, culminating with the official release of every game on Wednesday evening (by which point everyone knows the entire schedule for every team already).
The big moment to shine for the Seattle Seahawks and their 31 competitors comes at 8:00 p.m. eastern time, 5:00 pacific, when teams release their schedule as part of a video, which have become more and more ironic and entertainment-facing with each passing year. The kings of this game are the Los Angeles Chargers, whose social media team produces the best videos every year.
This year that was the case again, as LA came out with an all-popular Minecraft version of their schedule release. Watch.
Cool.
This is such a big deal now that the Athletic came out with rankings for all 32 teams' schedule release videos. The Chargers were at the top, followed by the Seahawks, whose video will look and sound familiar to 90s kids who grew up on commercials for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures.
It's good to see Devon Witherspoon getting some recognition, even if it's only ever from his own team.
As for the schedule itself, it appears to be pretty favorable for Seattle, especially early on. It begins with a tough home game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the next six games are all winnable going into the bye week.
After they return from the bye it gets tougher, beginning with a trek to D.C. to face Dan Quinn and the Commanders. It's toughest at the very end - where the Seahawks host the Rams and then will play two road games, first against Carolina and then against the Niners - to close out the season.
