DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, Sam Darnold all have must-watch revenge games for Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks are a new-look team after several big changes in the offseason.
The biggest change comes at the quarterback position, where Sam Darnold takes over for Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks won't face Smith's Raiders this season, but Darnold's old Vikings team is on the docket for Week 13. On top of that, the Seahawks will face former wide receiver DK Metcalf and get a chance to play Cooper Kupp's old Rams team twice in NFC West play.
"These three games feature the best subplots: DK Metcalf hosting his old team months after asking for a trade, Cooper Kupp against the team that deemed him no longer good enough, and Sam Darnold hosting the team that let him walk in free agency after a career year," The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote.
"All three players likely downplay the significance of those storylines in the lead-up to the games, but they’re all fierce competitors and will want to have huge games and lead their new clubs to victories."
The Seahawks will have a chip on their shoulder all season long, and that should have an effect on how the team plays throughout the year.
If that chip on their shoulder can be channeled in the right way, it could lead to the Seahawks making the playoffs for the first time since 2022. If not, the team could take another step in the wrong direction, which could lead to a long and difficult offseason next spring for the Seahawks.
