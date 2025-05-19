All Seahawks

DK Metcalf, Cooper Kupp, Sam Darnold all have must-watch revenge games for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will be playing familiar faces all season long.

Jeremy Brener

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is stopped by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is stopped by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks are a new-look team after several big changes in the offseason.

The biggest change comes at the quarterback position, where Sam Darnold takes over for Geno Smith, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Seahawks won't face Smith's Raiders this season, but Darnold's old Vikings team is on the docket for Week 13. On top of that, the Seahawks will face former wide receiver DK Metcalf and get a chance to play Cooper Kupp's old Rams team twice in NFC West play.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. / Joseph Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"These three games feature the best subplots: DK Metcalf hosting his old team months after asking for a trade, Cooper Kupp against the team that deemed him no longer good enough, and Sam Darnold hosting the team that let him walk in free agency after a career year," The Athletic insider Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote.

"All three players likely downplay the significance of those storylines in the lead-up to the games, but they’re all fierce competitors and will want to have huge games and lead their new clubs to victories."

The Seahawks will have a chip on their shoulder all season long, and that should have an effect on how the team plays throughout the year.

If that chip on their shoulder can be channeled in the right way, it could lead to the Seahawks making the playoffs for the first time since 2022. If not, the team could take another step in the wrong direction, which could lead to a long and difficult offseason next spring for the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

John Schneider tells Rich Eisen why the Seahawks traded DK Metcalf

Key Seattle Seahawks draft pick predicted to sit out entire 2025 season

Seahawks-Cowboys trade proposal fixes ‘glaring weakness’ on offense

Schedule release video rankings puts Seahawks second to Chargers

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Seahawks News