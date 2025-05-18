All Seahawks

Seahawks to play Packers, Chiefs, and Raiders during NFL preseason

The Seattle Seahawks' preseason schedule has been announced, and they have an interesting trio of opponents.

Randy Gurzi

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL schedule was released last week. The Seattle Seahawks found out they will start the season at home with a game against the San Francisco 49ers. They then have some favorable matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints up next. Seattle will close the season out with the 49ers as well, facing them in Week 18.

What we don't know yet is when they will play their first preseason game. We do, however, know who they will be playing. The Seahawks will take on two AFC West opponents as well as an NFC North contender.

Here's a look at the three opponents the Seahawks will face:

  • Week 1 - vs Las Vegas Raiders
  • Week 2 - vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • Week 3 - at Green Bay Packers

The date and time for all three games will be announced at a later date. That said, ESPN has their Week 3 showdown with Green Bay listed as an Aug. 23 meeting at 1:00 PM.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seattle often plays the Raiders and Chiefs in the preseason, but there's an added bonus this year. Las Vegas is going into its first season with Pete Carroll as the head coach. They also have Geno Smith under center.

If Las Vegas treats this as their dress rehearsal, the Seahawks will also get a chance to take on their former starter.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

