Seahawks to play Packers, Chiefs, and Raiders during NFL preseason
The 2025 NFL schedule was released last week. The Seattle Seahawks found out they will start the season at home with a game against the San Francisco 49ers. They then have some favorable matchups with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints up next. Seattle will close the season out with the 49ers as well, facing them in Week 18.
What we don't know yet is when they will play their first preseason game. We do, however, know who they will be playing. The Seahawks will take on two AFC West opponents as well as an NFC North contender.
Here's a look at the three opponents the Seahawks will face:
- Week 1 - vs Las Vegas Raiders
- Week 2 - vs Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 3 - at Green Bay Packers
The date and time for all three games will be announced at a later date. That said, ESPN has their Week 3 showdown with Green Bay listed as an Aug. 23 meeting at 1:00 PM.
Seattle often plays the Raiders and Chiefs in the preseason, but there's an added bonus this year. Las Vegas is going into its first season with Pete Carroll as the head coach. They also have Geno Smith under center.
If Las Vegas treats this as their dress rehearsal, the Seahawks will also get a chance to take on their former starter.
