Seahawks Remaining Schedule Gets Even Tougher With Davante Adams Trade
Currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak that has dropped them back to the .500 mark after six weeks, the road to an NFC West title or returning to the playoffs just became that much harder for the Seattle Seahawks with an upcoming opponent receiving a major upgrade.
Following weeks of rumors, the New York Jets pulled off a blockbuster deal to reunite quarterback Aaron Rodgers with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, dealing a conditional third-round pick to the Raiders for the disgruntled superstar on Tuesday. He will now join a receiving corps already featuring rising phenom Garrett Wilson, giving Rodgers one of the most dynamic arsenals in the entire league at his disposal.
Playing a major role in the trade coming to fruition in the first place, the Jets haven't met lofty expectations with a healthy Rodgers back under center at this point, as they dropped to 2-4 with a 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football. Looking at the Seahawks remaining schedule, they are one of three opponents left to play who currently have a losing record along with the NFC West rival Cardinals and Rams, who Seattle plays twice apiece in the last 12 weeks.
But pairing Adams back with Rodgers has a chance to be a real game changer for New York, who hosts Seattle at MetLife Stadium in Week 13. One of the most potent quarterback/receiver combinations in the NFL since the turn of the century, they linked up 687 times for 8,427 yards and 76 touchdowns in eight seasons playing together in Green Bay, and adding such chemistry to the mix could instantly transform the 22nd ranked scoring offense into a top-10 caliber unit overnight.
Already featuring a top-10 defense with blue chip talents such as Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, Jets owner Woody Johnson rolled the dice with the belief Adams could be the missing piece to take the team over the top as they look to get back in the AFC East race. As things stand, they still only are two games out of first place despite losing four of their first six contests.
From a big picture standpoint, the Seahawks don't have one of the toughest remaining schedules on paper due to the slow start by the Jets and underwhelming first six weeks by the Cardinals and Rams, currently ranking 14th in strength of schedule (.508) per Tankathon. However, if New York quickly turns things around after landing Adams and starts stacking wins, a slate of games already including 5-0 Minnesota as well as an upstart Chicago squad and a rematch with San Francisco will only become that much more daunting.