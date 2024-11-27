Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 16-6 Win vs. Cardinals
Moving back into first place in the NFC West by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker, the Seattle Seahawks took care of business with a suffocating defensive effort to send the Arizona Cardinals back to Glendale with a 16-6 loss at Lumen Field on Sunday.
Preventing Arizona from scoring a touchdown for the first time this season, Seattle's defense fueled a second straight victory over a divisional opponent, while Geno Smith and the offense did just enough to secure the win late. After reviewing All-22 film from Sunday's defensive slugfest, here are my top five grades and other notable performances from Week 12.
Leonard Williams
Overall Grade: 92.0 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 90, Pass Rush 94)
Dismantling the Cardinals offensive line play after play with his power, quickness, and excellent hand technique, Williams took on the role of one-man wrecking crew in what may have been the best game of his NFL career, let alone his two seasons in Seattle. In the first half, he nearly turned in a game-changing strip sack when he hit Kyler Murray's elbow as he threw, initially causing a fumble that was unfortunately changed to an incomplete pass by replay review. Shortly before halftime, he got to Murray again, this time finishing the deal splitting a double team and splitting a sack with teammate Jarran Reed to force an Arizona punt.
Out of intermission, Williams continued to obliterate Arizona's guards, astutely diagnosing a pin-and-pull run play before the snap to blow up James Conner in the backfield for a four-yard loss. Two plays later, showcasing his rare positional flexibility at 300 pounds, he slid outside in a two-point stance and beat tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with a speed rush, bending around the corner and ripping past the blocker to sack Murray from behind on third down. He later added a third sack chasing down the speedy quarterback in pursuit, finishing with seven pressures, four quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss in an utterly dominant performance for the ages.
Devon Witherspoon
Overall Grade: 89.0 (Run Defense 92, Tackling 90, Coverage 86)
Statistically, Witherspoon didn't have as impactful of a game as he did against the 49ers one week prior, but numbers don't paint an accurate picture for how disruptive the energetic, feisty cornerback was on Sunday. Playing a key role in holding the Cardinals to under 50 yards rushing as a team, he shed a block attempt by receiver Michael Wilson before upending James Conner in the backfield for a tackle for loss deep in Arizona territory, managing to make the play despite being held. He finished with six tackles despite the fact the Cardinals rarely tested him running outside.
While he didn't get a hand on the football or make a tackle, Witherspoon's best play came early in the third quarter. With Arizona facing 4th and 1 and going for it in Seattle territory, Murray rolled out to his right, thinking he would be able to turn the corner and pick up the first down with his legs. But the aggressive corner had other plans, pivoting outside and hunting the quarterback down in relentless pursuit, forcing Murray to unload the football as he approached the sideline. The pass sailed over Wilson's head and into the hands of Coby Bryant, who returned the interception 69 yards for a touchdown thanks in part to a block made by Witherspoon after he actively taunted Arizona's sideline. Talk about adding insult to injury for the losing team.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Overall Grade: 88.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 65*)
*Weighted for nine run blocking reps
Continuing his rapid ascent towards becoming one of the NFL's best receivers, Smith-Njigba once again served as the spark plug for Seattle's offense creating after the catch and coming through with key first down conversions. After failing to produce more than 30 net yards and punting on each of the first four offensive possessions, the second-year wideout caught a well-timed tunnel screen late in the second quarter and accelerated into wide open space for a 46-yard gain. Three plays later, Geno Smith went back to him on a quick out for a three-yard touchdown to put the Seahawks out in front before halftime.
In the second half, while Smith-Njigba didn't have any more explosive catches, he continued to come through when Smith called his number. Flashing excellent contact balance for a receiver, he turned a five-yard catch on 3rd and 6 into a seven-yard gain, managing to eek out a few extra yards bouncing off a tackle attempt to move the chains. He also snagged an eight-yard catch that turned a 2nd and 16 situation into a much more manageable 3rd and 8, allowing Smith to find DK Metcalf for an 18-yard gain to set up a Jason Myers field goal late in regulation for extra cushion on the scoreboard. Though he didn't get to 100 yards for a third straight game, he still led the team with six catches for 77 yards and the lone offensive touchdown.
Tyrice Knight
Overall Grade: 86.0 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 92, Pass Rush 86, Coverage 80)
Continuing to grab the bull by the horns since taking over as Seattle's new starter at weakside linebacker, Knight got off to a hot start on Sunday, recording his first career sack on a cross blitz with teammate Ernest Jones on the game's opening drive. Pressure off the edge forced Murray to step up in the pocket right into the rookie's hands and he didn't miss on the opportunity, leading to a Cardinals punt on the next play. Two possessions later, he scooped and scored on what looked to be a fumble by Murray, only for the touchdown to be wiped out by replay review.
Instrumental to Seattle's success shutting down Arizona's ground game, Knight finished with nine combined tackles, including stuffing Conner on a two-yard run, without any missed tackles. He regularly shed blocks with ease, allowing him to be active swarming ball carriers near the line of scrimmage. While he did allow five catches on eight targets in coverage, those receptions only netted 46 yards and he nearly got his hands on a pass breakup that resulted in a forced incompletion.
Geno Smith
Overall Grade: 84.0 (Passing 86, Rushing 60*)
*Weighted for two rushing attempts
Far from perfect, Smith once again made a poor decision in the red zone in the fourth quarter that erased at least three points off the scoreboard for the Seahawks, which could have come back to the bite them in a tight, low-scoring affair. But a strong argument can be made that the team wouldn't have won on Sunday if not for his theatrics evading pressure and making plays with his arm outside of structure to move the ball downfield, especially without a run game to complement him.
Two specific plays stand out, starting with Smith's 29-yard completion to Metcalf on 3rd and 7 in the first quarter. With multiple rushers collapsing on the pocket, he stepped up and rolled out to his right, firing a bullet across his body to the open receiver downfield to extend the drive. Fast forwarding to a decisive fourth quarter drive that resulted in a Jason Myers field goal, he side-stepped an oncoming defender who looked to have him dead to right for a sack and then sprinted to his right, firing a missile to Metcalf between three oncoming defenders to convert 3rd and 8 into a new set of downs. Completing north of 70 percent of his passes and averaging more than eight yards per attempt despite being under constant pressure, it was another strong outing for the veteran signal caller.
Other Notable Performances
Though he averaged less than three yards per carry, Ken Walker III managed to force 10 missed tackles and nearly hit 50 yards after contact while also adding 52 yards as a receiver, earning an 81.0 overall score. Making the most of his five targets, Metcalf caught two explosive passes on third and long plays and finished with 59 yards to notch an 80.0 grade. It was a struggle for Seattle's entire offensive line on Sunday, but center Olu Oluwatimi didn't allow any pressures on 37 drop backs by Smith, receiving the highest grade up front (76.0). On the flip side, Laken Tomlinson had a rough outing in all facets, missing on several run blocks and getting bulldozed by L.J. Collier for a sack, receiving a 67.0 overall score.
Narrowly missing out on the top five, Bryant's pick six would have warranted inclusion on its own accord, but two missed tackles dipped his grade just out of the mix (83.0). Continuing to be a difference maker for Seattle's defense, Ernest Jones tallied 10 tackles and played stout run defense, receiving an 81.5 grade. Flying all over the field at safety, Julian Love just missed out on a spectacular sideline interception and had two pass breakups to notch an 80.0 score. Allowing just two catches for 35 yards, Josh Jobe played sticky coverage on Marvin Harrison Jr. all day long, earning a 79.0 score. Tallying a sack on the first drive, Boye Mafe had a somewhat uneven performance, but still had three pressures and received a 77.0 grade.
