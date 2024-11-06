Seahawks Report Card: Top Performers in 26-20 Loss to Rams
Continuing their October free fall into November, the Seattle Seahawks couldn't maintain a 10-point halftime lead due to a litany of self-inflicted mistakes and lost their fourth consecutive home game in a 26-20 overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Rams.
Amid a back and forth affair, the Seahawks received several strong performances despite coming up short on the scoreboard and falling into last place in the NFC West as a result. After reviewing All-22 film from Sunday's contest at Lumen Field, here are my top five grades from Week 9.
Ernest Jones
Overall Grade: 88.0 (Run Defense 90, Tackling 92, Coverage 84)
Looking far more comfortable after a second week of practice acclimating to his new team and a new scheme, Jones took center stage for a much-improved run defense that yielded under 70 rushing yards and three yards per carry on Sunday. Enjoying a strong performance against his former team, he tallied nine tackles - including three run stops netting three or fewer yards - with his most notable play coming in a critical moment late in the third quarter. With the Rams advancing down to the one-yard line, he shot out of a cannon through the play side A gap to blow up Kyren Williams in the backfield for a two-yard loss, which eventually led to a short field goal and kept them out of the end zone.
Showcasing his fluid athleticism, Jones also made a noticeable positive difference in coverage for the Seahawks, regularly taking away crossers dropping into his deep hook responsibility. In one instance, Matthew Stafford telegraphed a throw over the middle and the veteran linebacker looked to have a beat on his first interception of the season, but he wasn't quite able to reel in the deflected pass and had to settle for a pass breakup. Allowing two catches on four targets for 20 yards, his play was a breath of fresh air after Sean McVay has regularly torched Seattle's linebackers in coverage.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Overall Grade: 87.0 (Receiving 90, Run Blocking 76*)
*Weighted for 14 run blocking snaps
Sunday's contest didn't start off well for Smith-Njigba, who had a catchable pass over the middle bounce off his chest and into the hands of safety Jaylen McCullough for an interception. But from there, the second-year wideout bounced back with the breakout game fans have been waiting anxiously for, finally making his presence felt as a downfield weapon. After the Seahawks had taken a 6-3 lead late in the second quarter, Smith connected with him on a 46-yard corner route, taking advantage of a free play with a Rams defender jumping offsides. Two snaps later, Smith-Njigba came open in the end zone on a crosser and snagged a 24-yard touchdown to push the lead to 10 before halftime.
In the second half, Smith-Njigba continued to come through with big plays, even if not all of them counted. Coming open down the seam in the middle of the third quarter, Smith hit him for a 40-yard gain on 3rd and 16, only for a hold on tackle Mike Jerrell to wipe out the explosive catch. After having another 38-yard gain erased by a second hold on Jerrell, he delivered in the clutch with a 29-yard reception and hanging on while absorbing a big hit on a 14-yard corner route for a touchdown, sending the game to overtime. Finishing with 180 yards on seven catches with two scores, he could have eclipsed 250 yards with better fortune.
Coby Bryant
Overall Grade: 85.0 (Run Defense 82, Tackling 86, Coverage 88)
Capitalizing on his extended opportunity to start in place of injured Rayshawn Jenkins, Bryant continues to state his case for staying in the lineup even when the veteran eventually returns from hand surgery. Flying all over the field, while he did have one bad whiff as a tackler that luckily didn't count due to a holding penalty against the Rams, he produced five solo tackles and made his presence felt in coverage with two crucial pass breakups.
One play after Jones stuffed Williams for a loss, Stafford tried to squeeze in a pass to tight end Davis Allen in the end zone on third and goal. But Bryant managed to get his hand in front of the receiver and deflect the ball up in the air, nearly allowing teammate Julian Love to dive underneath it for an interception and forcing the Rams to kick a field goal. Then, following Smith's second touchdown to Smith-Njigba that tied the game, the third-year defender turned into a heat seeking missile from his center field post, smashing Demarcus Robinson and knocking the ball out on a deep ball that could have resulted in a game-winning Rams field goal attempt before regulation ended.
Leonard Williams
Overall Grade: 84.5 (Run Defense 80, Tackling 88, Pass Rush 86)
On the stat sheet, Williams wasn't able to corral Stafford for a sack on Sunday, but he played a starring role in Seattle's efforts limiting Los Angeles to just 13 offensive points in regulation by turning up frequent heat on the quarterback. In the first half, he accounted for two of the team's hits on Stafford, including splitting a double team with a well-executed swim move and delivering a big hit in the pocket to coax a rushed third down incompletion in the first quarter. He also brought Stafford to the ground on his second quarter interception by Riq Woolen.
In addition, Williams left a positive imprint on Seattle's stellar run defense on Sunday, finishing with three run stops. Prior to Stafford's short touchdown to Robinson in the third quarter, he teamed up with Byron Murphy II to stuff Williams at the line of scrimmage for no gain. He later stonewalled Williams again for a one-yard gain, holding his own in the trenches against an undermanned Los Angeles offensive line. Aside from four tackles, he generated six pressures on Stafford while playing snaps at nose tackle, 3-tech defensive end, and standup outside linebacker.
Geno Smith
Overall Grade: 82.0 (Passing 85, Rushing 70*)
*Weighted for six rush attempts
Some may wonder how Smith still scored this high after throwing two back-breaking interceptions in the red zone in the fourth quarter, including a pick six returned by rookie Kam Kinchens. But in his defense, tight end AJ Barner was held on the second pick, preventing him from getting to where the quarterback anticipated he would be. It can be argued two of his three picks weren't his fault, and even with those mistakes, he also delivered several elite throws while being under relentless pressure from the Rams front line all day.
In less than two minutes of game action, Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes, including a 30-yard dime to Tyler Lockett where he promptly took advantage of a free play and hit the receiver perfectly in stride to beat Cover 3. In the second half, he had two 38-plus yard completions to Smith-Njigba wiped out by penalty, but even after his pair of ugly picks, the resilient signal caller willed his team to tie the game with two dimes to the young receiver. Despite being sacked seven times and hit double digit times, he finished with 368 passing yards and easily could have had more than 400 on the day, averaging 10.7 yards per attempt and connecting on nine passes of 20 or more yards.
