Is one Seahawks player earning his way to a much larger contract?

Entering the 2025 NFL Season, there was a lot of hype and hope surrounding cornerback Riq Woolen with the Seattle Seahawks. Woolen had a solid training camp followed by a few rough games to start the season. There have been some players stepping in in the last two months, but not many have seen a comeback like Woolen.

One statistic shows Woolen is likely having his best season since his rookie season in 2022. Since Week 7, Woolen has allowed the fewest yards per target (3.1). The next lowest player is Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at 3.9.

In comparison, Woolen has allowed 203 yards and a touchdown in 16 completions out of 28 passing attempts. He allowed an average of 7.3 yards per target, a passer rating of 91.8, and missed four tackles. This was when he struggled early on in the season and missed the Week 6 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since Week 7, Riq Woolen is allowing 3.1 yards per target, lowest in the NFL by 0.8 yards. pic.twitter.com/Bvfz2QTd4l

Within the last six games, Woolen has been elite for the Seahawks' defense. Woolen has allowed 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 completions out of 24 passing attempts. He allowed a passer rating of 53.5 and missed only one tackle.

In 11 games played (seven starts), Woolen has accounted for 31 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception. He is also allowing his second-lowest completion percentage (52.7%) and passer rating (73).

Woolen has played at a high level in the six games played for the Seahawks. It is fair enough to judge how likely it is for Woolen to get an extensive contract this upcoming offseason. If the Seahawks want to keep their man-coverage cornerbacks, they would have to consider paying Woolen his potential demand.

The Seahawks will have Devon Witherspoon and Nehemiah Pritchett as the only cornerbacks (not counting rookie Nick Emmanwori, who started out as a safety) who are not set to be free agents at the end of the season. Woolen, cornerback Josh Jobe, safety Coby Bryant, running back Kenneth Walker III, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, and safety Ty Okada are all incoming free agents.

The Seahawks don’t want to lose all of them. They also have wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and offensive tackle Charles Cross, who are extension eligible. These last five regular-season games and the playoffs could be the last we see Woolen as a Seahawk if he continues to play his way to a high-value contract.

