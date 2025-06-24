Pair of cut candidates should be on Seahawks' radar
Although free agency, the NFL Draft and the early offseason programs are complete, the Seattle Seahawks likely aren't done refining their roster. If a player becomes available that general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald view as an upgrade, they are likely to at least consider pursuing them.
Teams are reaching the point in the offseason where they may look to offload veterans to either clear up cap space, create roster space, or both. The Seahawks could be in the market to pick up two veterans proposed as cut candidates by Bleacher Report's Alex Kay.
Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean could both boost Seattle's depth on opposite sides of the ball. The Seahawks aren't in desperate need at either position, but they are groups that would benefit from additional, proven personnel.
In Dean's case, Macdonald has stated this offseason that he believes the team could still use more depth at cornerback. Even with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe leading the position, Dean could add a veteran presence while he's still under 30 years old. Dean has accumulated 313 tackles, 52 pass deflections and eight interceptions in six seasons with the Buccaneers. He's entering the third season of his four-year, $52 million deal that he signed before the 2023 campaign.
Pipkins, a 2019 third-round pick, became the odd man out last season when the Chargers tried to move him from tackle to guard. Although he played in 15 games, Pipkins struggled in the move after playing tackle for five seasons. At 6-foot-6, 307 pounds, Pipkins physically is a better fit at tackle.
"By releasing Pipkins, the Chargers would save $6.75 million against the cap and take on just $2.5 million in dead money," Kay wrote. "For a team currently working with a shade under $28 million in available space, the extra finances and roster spot should have more allure than an underperforming backup."
"While the 29-year-old may not develop into a Pro Bowler at this stage of his career, his ability to fill in at both guard and tackle could be a major boon to organizations desperate for depth at those positions."
Seattle already has a swing tackle in Josh Jones, but the Seahawks could sign Pipkins to a team-friendly deal and have them compete for the role. The Seahawks need as much depth behind Abraham Lucas as they can get, especially if they can get it cheap.
On paper, Seattle would be better with these additions. The contract makes a big difference in how worth it the signings would be, however. If either is demanding a decent-sized contract after being cut, that would make them less attractive options.
