Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Is productive UDFA pass-rusher sleeper to make the roster?
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. Former Ole Miss standout pass-rusher Jared Ivey is first on the list.
Path to the NFL
Ivey was rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports out of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. He committed to Georgia Tech as part of the 2020 recruiting class, immediately appearing in nine of 10 games as a true freshman. In two seasons there, Ivey recorded 40 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 20 games played (13 starts).
But Ivey and the Yellow Jackets won just six games over those two seasons, and he transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2022 campaign. Ivey made 30 starts over three seasons with the Rebels, logging 125 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He was named to the 2024 All-SEC Third Team by the conference's coaches.
Following his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Ivey was projected to be a fifth-round pick by NFL.com. He went undrafted despite his strong college production and having exceptional size at 6-foot-6, 274 pounds. Ivey signed with the Seahawks on May 2 as a UDFA.
Outlook
It's complicated. The Seahawks have a unique edge rusher room, with its depth being the group's strength rather than its star power. DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe and Uchenna Nwosu are all roster locks. That likely leaves, at most, one available spot at outside linebacker on the initial roster. Luckily for Ivey, if the coaches do want that additional depth spot, it should be wide open.
Ivey has the prototypical size, past production and skill set of a boom-or-bust rusher, but he lacks the bend that is critical to not be widened on his rush by top-end offensive tackles. It may take time for him to adjust to the NFL and use his height as an advantage instead of blockers using it against him.
He's a prime practice squad candidate if he can't beat out Tyreke Smith, Jamie Sheriff, or the three other UDFA edge rushers for a roster spot. That may be the best place for him for the time being, but Seattle may not want to take a chance on letting him go to waivers. A more pass-rush-needy team may be able to use him immediately (take Sheriff's detour to the Panthers last season as an example).
The preseason will be crucial in determining where Ivey's development stands. He could be one of those players whose athleticism just doesn't translate well to the pros, but he could also be a diamond in the rough.
