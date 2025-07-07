Seattle Seahawks WR gets high praise from NFL insider
The Seattle Seahawks made a big move this offseason when they sent wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Metcalf had been rumored to be on the block for more than a year before Seattle finally made the decision to move on, and the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a major reason they felt confident with their decision.
Smith-Njigba had a breakout campaign in his second season, going for 100 receptions, 1,130 yards, and six touchdowns. His emergence gives Seattle a trusted WR1, but it’s not just the Seahawks who have faith in JSN.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is also a fan of Smith-Njigba, going as far as to name him to the AFC West All-Star team. While that’s not a real team, Holder says it should be — and compares it to divisional All-Teams in the NCAA. On his makeshift AFC West squad, Smith-Njigba joins two other young studs.
“WRs: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks)”
Holder also mentions Cooper Kupp, saying it was hard to keep him off the list.
“Not including former All-Pros Adams and Kupp above was a difficult decision, but it's time for the young bucks to rise up the ranks in the division. It wouldn't be surprising to see the three wideouts listed above lead their teams in receiving yards this fall.”
Kupp is a savvy veteran who will help take pressure off Smith-Njigba, but it’s the third-year pro who will define Seattle’s aerial attack. Thankfully, he’s ready for his moment.
