Seahawks Rookie Roundup: Former six-year college lineman has tough hill to climb
The Seattle Seahawks begin training camp on Wednesday, July 23, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team during camp.
This season, the Seahawks have 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. Before camp begins, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in early September. Amari Kight, a UDFA who spent six combined seasons in the SEC and Big 12 conferences, is third on the list.
Path to the NFL
Coming out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, Kight was the 10th-ranked offensive tackle in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class. He committed to Alabama, spending four seasons with the Crimson Tide. Although he appeared in 22 games in that span, Kight never earned a starting role despite his high prospect ranking out of high school and a 6-foot-6, 318-pound frame. He transferred to UCF ahead of the 2023 season.
Kight started the majority of both seasons at UCF, appearing in 25 total games over his final two college campaigns. However, those solid seasons weren't enough to get an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, and Kight wasn't selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 2.
Outlook
Kight's six seasons in college are a plus in some regards, as he had plenty of time to develop and made the most of his final two seasons at UCF. He has slimmed down to 299 pounds, as listed on the Seahawks' website, but is somewhat behind on the age curve at 24 years old. He will turn 25 before the league year is over, also. Considering he isn't necessarily a game-ready talent at this point, Kight's development will have to be accelerated if he wants to have a decent career in the NFL. He is the same age as Seahawks left tackle Charles Cross, who was drafted in 2022.
It'll be tough for Kight to keep himself in the mix if he doesn't impress right away, as Seattle has two other offensive linemen (Bryce Cabeldue and Mason Richman) who the team spent draft picks on that are expected to be fringe linemen already. That makes it a much tougher hill for Kight to climb in order even to be kept on the practice squad, let alone make the roster.
That said, the starting right guard and center positions are wide open, and the depth tackle spots are far from determined. Kight is in the right place to be a surprise addition if he plays well, competing among an offensive line that is still in flux. If he outplays his peers, there's no reason Seattle shouldn't consider keeping him around.
