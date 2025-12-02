3 Seahawks players who must step up to win a division title

Thirteen weeks into the NFL season we're seeing the cream rise to the top. We have a good idea of which teams are contenders, and which players are most responsible for it. For the 9-3 Seattle Seahawks, individual accolades are matching up with their accomplishments. In the first week of Pro Bowl voting, 15 Seahawk players currently rank in the top 10 at their respective positions.

But as they head into a stretch run that sees them controlling their own destiny in pursuit of their first NFC West title since 2020, the Seahawks will be looking to a few of their more unsung players to step up and help lead them the rest of the way.

Here are three Seahawks who need to step up during the stretch run to give this team a chance take home a division title.

1. Rashid Shaheed, WR

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

In nine games with the New Orleans Saints, Shaheed averaged five catches and 55 receiving yards per game. Since coming to Seattle in a deal shortly before the league's trade deadline, he's averaging just one reception for nine yards. With Vikings defensive Coordinator Brian Flores finally cracking the code to slowing down Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Sunday (holding him to just two catches for 23 yards) someone needs to step up. With rookie Tory Horton still a week away from being able to return from injured reserve, Shaheed needs to become a bigger part of the offense.

2. Boye Mafe, EDGE

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prior to the season the question was whether the Seahawks should sign Mafe to a lucrative, long-term contract extension. Things are much different now. Mafe's name was tossed around prior to the trade deadline, and he's been relegated to being the fourth player in a four-player EDGE rotation. While he's posted decent pressure numbers he's not converting those to any other production. Through 12 games, the 2022 2nd round pick has only one sack among his seven total tackles. SEVEN! Pressuring the quarterback has been a key to Seattle's suffocating defense, but as they play better teams down the stretch and into the playoffs, they're going to need Mafe to step up and play a bigger role.

3. Right guard - whoever it is

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Anthony Bradford has been a punching bag this season. Despite Seattle's dramatic overall improvement along the offensive line this year, he's clearly the weakest link. Clips showing Bradford's worst reps seem to go viral on a weekly basis. The third-year guard has had a strange career since the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round in 2023 draft. Each year he's won the right guard position, only to be heavily criticized every week and ultimately getting injured. He left the game with an elbow injury Sunday, replaced by 2024 third-rounder Christian Haynes. Head coach Mike Macdonald says Bradford should be good to go again this week, seemingly closing the door on Haynes having a legitimate shot to compete for the spot. Looming larger, however, is the potential return of Jalen Sundell off injured reserve next week. Sundell began the year as the starting center, but Olu Oluwatimi has played so well in his place that Macdonald implied Sundell may get a shot at right guard upon his return. A lineup of Charles Cross and Abe Lucas at the tackles, rookie Grey Zabel and his former college roommate Sundell at the guard spots and Oluwatimi in the pivot, may just give Seattle it's best chance of fielding a division-title worthy offensive line this year.

Seattle Seahawks retake No. 1 in power rankings after Week 13 win

Seahawks studs & duds from an ugly win over Minnesota Vikings

Why Seahawks should kick tires on the top-ranked 2026 free agent