Seahawks QB Sam Darnold on how he's getting into rhythm with Cooper Kupp
The Seattle Seahawks had their sixth organized team activities practice on Thursday before a three-day break. Even with some early struggles, which head coach Mike Macdonald rightfully downplayed, Sam Darnold has been building a rapport with new Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp over the last two weeks.
Speaking to the media following Wednesday's practice, Darnold detailed the process a passer and receiver go through when playing together for the first time. Most of it relies on learning each other's tendencies, Darnold said.
“It’s getting to know the body language and kind of how they’re running routes," Darnold said of building chemistry with Kupp, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "Then being able to talk to him, on and off the field — be able to know what he’s thinking in a route or a certain coverage. [If he’s] trying to get behind a linebacker, [or] maybe he’s going to throttle it down. Just little details like that.”
Kupp has built an extensive resume before joining the Seahawks. He was the first triple-crown winner since Steve Smith Sr. (2005) in 2021, totaling 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. For his career, Kupp has 634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns in eight seasons. The downside, however, is that he has only played a full season twice in his career. Kupp has missed a combined 18 games over the last three seasons since his prolific campaign.
Seattle and Darnold hope Kupp, 31, can stay healthy in 2025. The Seahawks have plenty of other weapons, regardless, as 2023 No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is coming off a breakout season in 2024. Darnold is just now getting acquainted with all the tools in Seattle's offense.
“It’s been great not only to talk to Coop about that kind of stuff, but all the guys,” Darnold added.
Darnold is trying to prove he can be a reliable long-term starting quarterback after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record in 2024. Macdonald, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and the Seattle offense hope to get a season resembling Darnold's 35-touchdown campaign from a season ago. He has plenty of quality pass-catchers to help him get there.
