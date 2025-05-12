Seahawks sign 2 more UDFAs, waive veteran WR
The Seattle Seahawks signed two undrafted free agents who both tried out with the franchise during its rookie minicamp from May 2-3, adding depth at the wideout and linebacker positions ahead of the start of organized team activities on May 27.
Former Kentucky inside linebacker D'Eryk Jackson and Michigan State pass-catcher Montorie Foster Jr. went undrafted in April but now have a new home in Seattle. Veteran wide receiver River Cracraft, whom the Seahawks signed in free agency, was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.
Jackson adds needed inside linebacker options for the team. He was a three-year starter at Kentucky with 47 games played (31 starts), logging 216 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five interceptions and nine pass breakups in his college career. Jackson missed the final four games of the 2024 season due to injury.
Foster made 28 starts with Michigan State and appeared in 54 total games over five seasons. His final two seasons with the Spartans were the most productive, combining for 89 catches, 1,164 yards and six touchdowns. He has experience both as a wide and slot receiver, giving the Seahawks another versatile pass-catching option to evaluate over the next few months.
Seattle's 90-man roster is now full once again, with OTAs just over two weeks away. The Seahawks' inside linebacker room is uncrowded, leaving Jackson a good chance to make an immediate impact and contend for a roster spot. The team is also looking to get younger at wide receiver, so they swapped out Foster for Cracraft.
It now makes more sense why the Seahawks let go of heralded UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard, despite his immense college production. Head coach Mike Macdonald liked Jackson better.
The Seahawks' wide receiver room has changed a fair bit since Cracraft initially signed with the team. Since signing him, the Seahawks drafted receivers Tory Horton and Ricky White III, while also signing Tyrone Broden as an undrafted free agent. Foster will be the second UDFA pass-catcher trying to stick around in Seattle.
