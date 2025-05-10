Seattle Seahawks finally cracking down on sellout season ticket holders
There were several low moments last season for the Seattle Seahawks. The humiliating Week 5 loss at home to the New York Giants certainly qualifies - and may have been the biggest reason why this team missed out on the NFL Playoffs again.
However, for our money the real low point came later in the season when the Green Bay Packers came to town for a prime time matchup on Sunday Night Football and absolutey walloped and embarassed Seattle en route to a 30-13 final score that makes the game sound like it was much closer than it actually was.
The Seahawks couldn't run the ball, they couldn't protect Geno Smith, they couldn't get pressure on Jordan Love, couldn't cover on the backnd and they couldn't slow down Green Bay's run game when it mattered, either.
All that being said the most humiliating dynamic was the one that played out in the stands - where Packers fans invaded like a zombie virus, taking over Lumen Field and turning a home game into a road game.
This wasn't the first time - or the second time - in recent years that the exact same thing has played out in critical games when well-traveled fanbases come to town - brutal losses at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills immediately come to mind.
Whether it was the Green Bay game that was the last straw or not we'll likely never know. However, the team has finally decided to do something about this trend. According to a communique the Seahawks sent out to season ticket holders, fans who primarily use their seats as resale opportunities might be ineligible to renew.
Seahawks statement on ticket resales
"We are happy to provide the ability to resell your tickets through the NFL Ticket exchange. While occasional resale is permmitted, renewal eligibility may be impacted if it is determined that your tickets were primarily used for resale purposes. At the conclusion of each season, accounts that resell a majority of their season tickets will be contacted and given an opportunity to respond before any renewal eligibility decisions are made..."
It doesn't get anymore reasonable than that and the Seahawks have every right to try to maintain their home field advantage, which really hasn't been that since the peak Legion of Boom years when a lot of average fans got priced out.
Hopefully the next time a big-market team comes to Seattle we'll wind up seeing more Seahawks fans in the stands than whoever's visiting. If that's not the case, they should go even harder after the fans who use their tickets as a side hustle rather than a chance to support their team.
