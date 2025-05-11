Jalen Milroe picks 3 specific words to describe Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo
The Seattle Seahawks landed some special players in the 2025 NFL draft, especially the first two days. First of all, Grey Zabel gives them a big upgrade at guard for now - and a potential long-term starter at all five offensive line positions. Nick Emmanwori gives Mike Macdonald a Swiss Army Knife type weapon for a defense that was already trending up.
Elijah Arroyo gives Seattle's offense the receiving threat at tight end it hasn't had since Jimmy Graham left. Finally, Jalen Milroe comes in as the most athletic, highest-potential quarterback they have ever acquired in the John Schneider era.
The connection between those last two picks could be a really key element for Seattle's offense for a long time to come, depending on how things play out. For now, Sam Darnold and Drew Lock are both ahead of Milroe on the QB depth chart and Arroyo has AJ Barner and Noah Fant to contend with before he becomes the team's TE1.
That connection is legitimate, though - the two having worked together at the Senior Bowl and then again at Seahawks rookie minicamp last week. Here's what Milroe had to say about throwing to Arroyo, per Mike Dugar at The Athletic, including a three-word description that should have Seattle fans very excited to see what Arroyo can do live.
Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe on TE Elijah Arroyo
"I threw him some nice balls today - and he went to go get that ball. I was happy... he's a dude."
Eight years is a long time to go without a real threat at tight end. It's one of several elements that the Seahawks offense has been missing for too long. The most important one of those remains the performance of the offensive line - especially the left guard, center and right guard positions. Zabel has the first locked down for the foreseeable future - but the Seahawks still haven't bothered to add another center this offseason and didn't draft a potential right guard until the sixth round.
So, as excited as we are about Darnold and this new rookie class - especially Milroe and Arroyo - Seahawks fans probably don't need to be reminded but it is nevertheless worth repeating that nothing else the Seahawks have done this offseason is going to matter unless that interior offensive line is dramatically improved.
